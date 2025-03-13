Jeremie Frimpong News: Attempts nine crosses in defeat

Frimpong had two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-0 defeat against Bayern Munich.

Frimpong whipped in nine crosses (one accurate) Tuesday as Bayer Leverkusen were eliminated from Champions League contention in a 2-0 loss (5 -0 aggregate) to Bayern Munich. The wide-midfielder added one tackle (one won), two interceptions and two clearances to the team's defensive effort over his 90 minutes of play. Frimpong concludes his Champions League campaign having supplied three assists over 10 appearances (nine starts).