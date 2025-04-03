Joelinton Injury: Still struggles with knee

Joelinton played the entire game but was struggling with his knee during Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Brentford, asking for treatment in the second half, coach Eddie Howe revealed in a press conference, per the Northern Echo. "I think his knee was causing him a bit of discomfort today, it's the knee that he's suffered from before. I don't think he was 100 percent fit, but it would have taken a lot for Joe to have come off the pitch today. But that's where we need to assess every little niggle we have and make sure everyone is okay for Monday."

