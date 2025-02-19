Fantasy Soccer
John Stones headshot

John Stones Injury: Injured yet again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Stones was forced off injured during the first half of Wednesday's clash with Real Madrid.

Stones made it just seven minutes before being forced off during Wednesday's match. The defender was replaced by Nathan Ake, who will likely see more minutes as Stones more likely than not heads for another spell on the sideline. Stones has already had multiple injury issues this season, and has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons in general.

John Stones
Manchester City
