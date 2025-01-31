Premier League Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Predictions, Odds, & Notes

This article is part of our Game Previews series.

Arsenal and Manchester City collide Sunday at The Emirates Stadium for their 213th all-time encounter.

Arsenal sit second in the Premier League on 47 points, six points behind league-leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand. Manchester City have found their footing and now sit in fourth-place on 41 points.

HEAD TO HEAD

Arsenal and Manchester City have met on 212 occasions, dating back to 1893 when Arsenal, then known as Woolwich Arsenal, defeated Manchester City, then known as Ardwick, 1-0 in a League Division Two clash.

This season, a second-half stoppage-time goal from John Stones rescued a point for City in a two-all draw at The Etihad on matchday 2.

Since the appointment of Mikel Arteta as Arsenal manager in December 2019, Arsenal have floundered versus Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the league winning just once, drawing twice and losing seven fixtures.

Arsenal lead the all-time series, having won 100 times and drawn on 47 occasions.

ODDS

Moneyline

RECENT FORM

Arsenal (WWWDW) enter the fixture on a 13-match unbeaten run (eight wins, five draws) in Premier League play. Over their last five league fixtures, the Gunners have won three and outscored their opponents 9-5 on aggregate.

Manchester City (WWLWD) are attempting, to score their way out of their early season woes. The Cityzens are unbeaten over their most recent six league fixtures, and have averaged three goals per match.

FORMATIONS

Arteta has opted to deploy a 4-3-3 formation in recent matches. When in possession in the opponent's final third, look for the Gunners to push bodies forward and create a 3-2-5 where a full-back joins the midfield and a midfielder will push forward in support of the attack. When out of possession, they protect their goal by receding into a conventional 4-2-3-1 look.

Over the recent string of success, Guardiola has deployed his starting lineup in either a 4–2-3-1 or 4-3-3 shape, depending on the level of defensive cover required. Of late, a traditional backline of four has provided City some defensive rigidity. With new signings embedding themselves across the team, Guardiola will have the opportunity to tweak his tactics if needed.

LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Arsenal

The Gunners enter the fixture with question marks across their backline, most notably two of his top attacking options, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal's defensive foundation relies upon the partnership of Gabriel and William Saliba in central defense, the latter of whom has recently returned form a hamstring injury. With the center-back pairing healthy, Arteta's selection will focus on the two full-backs. Ben White (knee) has yet to resume training with the team. As such, Jurrien Timber is likely to be included on the right side of the backline. Flanking the central defenders on the left, I anticipate the manager opting for either Myles Lewis-Skelly, who will be available for selection after a red card decision has been rescinded, or Riccardo Calafiori who scored a late winner in Arsenal's most recent Premier League fixture against Wolves.

Martin Odegaard will be the man called upon to operate the Arsenal midfield with Declan Rice. Arteta has, at times, paired this duo with Thomas Partey to provide defensive solidity. Given the ability of the City attack, I expect Partey in the Arsenal XI. Mikel Merino and young Ethan Nwaneri will also be options in a deep Arsenal squad.

With Jesus set for an extended period on the sidelines, Kai Havertz is a likely bet to lead the line. Arteta's most selected pairing in the wide attacking positions has been Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, who have combined for two goals and four assists over Arsenal's last five matches.

Manchester City

Manchester City have recovered some of their players but continue to navigate injuries and absences across their defense.

Guardiola will have to contend with the absence of his most reliable central defender, Ruben Dias, as he continues to recover from a groin injury. Fellow center-back Nathan Ake (undisclosed) is a question mark for the fixture, having missed out on the team's last four matches.

In lieu of these absences, expect to see John Stones and Manuel Akanji holding down the central defensive roles with newcomer Abdukodir Khusanov also an option. Matheus Nunes is likely to continue patrolling the right flank while Josko Gvardiol navigates the left side of the City backline.

Guardiola has sought consistency by selecting Kevin De Bruyne and Mateo Kovacic to his starting XI in four of City's last five matches. The duo has most often been selected to serve in a midfield unit of three with either Bernardo Silva or Ilkay Gundogan.

Erling Haaland is sure to lead the line for the Manchester City attack. The Norwegian superstar has piled up 24 goals and two assists over 31 appearances (31 starts) across all competitions this season. In support, Phil Foden has been chosen to operate on the right side to augment Haaland in each of City's last five fixtures across all competitions. With Jeremy Doku (undisclosed) likely out for the fixture after missing City's last four matches, Guardiola will select Savinho or new signing Omar Marmoush to serve on the left side of the attacking unit.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leandro Trossard's ability to deliver crosses from the wide areas and also cut inside to trouble the goalkeeper should be on full display Sunday. City continue to opt for Nunes, who has struggled defensively, at right-back. Eyeing this matchup, I back Trossard to continue the positive run of form that has seen him create nine chances, provide three assists and score once over his last five appearances (four starts).

Omar Marmoush was lively in his first appearance with City attempting two shots (zero on goal) and creating one chance over 74 minutes in their 3-1 victory over Chelsea. Marmoush wasn't eligible to play mid-week in the Champions League, so he's well-rested for Sunday's clash. Before moving to Manchester, Marmoush scored 15 goals and supplied nine assists over 17 Bundesliga appearances (17 starts) for Eintracht Frankfurt.

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Phil Foden

The rumors of Foden's demise have been greatly exaggerated. The world class attacker began the season in a lull, netting just three goals and supplying two assists over his first 22 appearances (17 starts). However, Foden has returned to form, scoring seven goals and providing two assists over his last 11 appearances (10 starts), dating back to mid-December. Foden has two goals and three assists in 12 career appearances versus Arsenal (all competitions).

Result: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City

UPCOMING EPL FIXTURES

Arsenal: Feb. 15 at Leicester City

Manchester City: Feb. 15 vs. Newcastle