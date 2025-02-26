Fantasy Soccer
John Stones Injury: Out for at least two months

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Stones will be out for eight to ten weeks with a thigh injury and will not require surgery, coach Pep Guardiola confirmed in a press conference. "No, (he will not need) surgery. He can be recovered during eight to 10 weeks without surgery."

Stones will not require surgery for his thigh injury and is expected to recover in eight to ten weeks. Nathan Ake and Abdukodir Khusanov could see increased playing time during his absence.

