Kevin De Bruyne News: Announces departure

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

De Bruyne will depart Manchester City at the end of his contract, he announced via Twitter.

De Bruyne has been long-rumored for a departure from the Sky Blue's but it's now confirmed. The brilliant maestro at the heart of multiple titles, De Bruyne will leave as one of the greatest in the Cityzens history. Injuries have prevented De Bruyne from a full workload in recent seasons, but when on the pitch he's still a creative dynamo with some of the best passing in the league. Rumors have linked De Bruyne with a move to the Saudi Pro League or Major League Soccer.

