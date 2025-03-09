Fantasy Soccer
Lois Openda News: Five shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Openda generated five shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus SC Freiburg.

Openda took five shots during Saturday's draw, putting together a solid showing, but failing to find the back of the net. It was a tough match on the whole for the striker, despite the solid volume. Openda will have plenty of chances to score as Leipzig continue to create plenty of chances.

