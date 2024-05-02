Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for May 3, 4, 5

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for RB Leipzig at Hoffenheim

Leipzig -1.5 against Hoffenheim +122

The weekend kicks off with fourth-place Leipzig on the road to take on ninth-place Hoffenheim. These teams are trending in opposite directions as Leipzig enter the match winners of four straight including an impressive thrashing of Dortmund last weekend, while Hoffenheim have three losses and two wins over their last five matches.

Hoffenheim have been good at home, but Leipzig have been excellent on the road with three wins, a draw and only one loss to Stuttgart over their last five away. I believe Leipzig will continue to ride their hot form with a victory over Hoffenheim. The odds suggest the same, which means I'm banking on a two-goal win margin from Leipzig which I think is possible, having scored 13 goals over their last five matches with the third-best goal differential in the league. Led by Lois Openda up top, I think Leipzig will make this a one-sided affair.

Bundesliga Best Bets for Augsburg at Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund to beat Augsburg -130

Despite beating PSG in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal Wednesday, Dortmund have been in shaky form in the Bundesliga with only two wins in their last five league matches. I think that form has affected the odds in this matchup because on paper Dortmund have way too much for an Augsburg side who enter the match with back-to-back losses and defeats in three of their last four.

Dortmund's win over PSG also cemented their place in the Champions League next season, taking some pressure off this league match. Dortmund have a healthy side but could have some rotation with their second leg in Paris looming large.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Bochum at Union Berlin

'No' on both teams to score between Bochum and Union Berlin -110

Two of the lowest scoring teams in the league meet Sunday, as 15th-place Bochum take on 14th-place Union Berlin, both fighting to stay above relegation. Neither has been in great form with just one win between them over their last 10 combined matches.

I view this as a tight affair with both sides looking content to take a draw. As such, I like the odds for both teams not to score, as they sit right around even odds. Neither side has much in attack and while the winner is tough to predict, it seems like a low-scoring match is on the cards with 0-0 on the table.

