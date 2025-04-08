Lorenzo Insigne News: Assists in draw

Insigne assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Inter Miami CF.

Insigne recorded his first goal contribution of the campaign, as he fed the ball to Federico Bernardeschi, who buried a shot from the center of the box. This marked the second straight game with at least two shots and two chances created by Insigne. He also recorded his first accurate cross and first tackle won of the season.