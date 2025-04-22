Luka Modric News: Valiant effort in start

Modric had one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and eight corners in Sunday's 1-0 win over Athletic.

After being a healthy scratch for Real Madrid's previous La Liga game, Modric was added back to Los Blancos' starting XI on Sunday, hot off the heels of an embarrassing Champions League fixture. Since March, he has logged 13 chances created, 23 crosses (six accurate) and 24 corners across six games, which have yielded one assist.