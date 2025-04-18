Manuel Akanji Injury: Chance to return

Akanji (groin) could return for Saturday's trip to Everton, per manager Pep Guardiola."Manu, yes, [he's had] two or three training sessions with us. I see him moving really well."

Akanji has been training and could be back for Saturday's trip. The defender would be a major boon if deemed fit enough to return, especially with the injuries elsewhere in the starting XI. Akanji last played in mid-February so even if he's deemed fit he might not immediately start.