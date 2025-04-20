Fantasy Soccer
Mateo Kovacic News: Bags extra-time security goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Kovacic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Everton.

Kovacic saw another goal Saturday, making it two straight outings with a goal after scoring last outing against Crystal Palace, finding the back of the net in extra time against Everton to secure the win. This is his sixth goal of the season, with seven goal contributions in 27 league appearances. He did this only appearing off the bench, earning 12 minutes of play.

