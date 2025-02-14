Nico Gonzalez Injury: Improving fitness

Nico (knock) is uncertain for Saturday's clash with Newcastle, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "Day by day he is getting better. We'll assess [his fitness] in the next few hours."

Nico suffered a knock in an FA Cup clash and has been working his way back to fitness. The midfielder is also integrating into the City systems. Nico could play some part during Saturday's clash, though it's not clear what type of role he's ready for immediately.