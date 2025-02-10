Nico Injury: Late call for Tuesday

Nico (undisclosed) is questionable for Tuesday's match against Real Madrid, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "I hope [he is available]. The kick was strong in the area. We have a few days, we will see."

Nico could be heading to the sidelines for a spell just after making his debut with City, as the midfielder suffered an injury in Saturday's FA Cup bout. He is now a late call for Tuesday's UCL match, having a few days to recover and his fitness likely coming down to a late test. Even if he is an option, he will probably be on the bench, not starting after an injury and in such a crucial game after just joining the club.