Nico O'Reilly News: Scores in consecutive games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

O'Reilly scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Everton.

O'Reilly seems to be catching form late into the season after being given a chance the past few matches, now having started in four straight games for the club. He would bag a goal in the 84th minute, with that goal being the eventual winner, with Everton not bagging a response. The left-back now has a goal in consecutive matches, with those his only two goal contributions of the campaign.

