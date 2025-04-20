Nico O'Reilly News: Scores in consecutive games

O'Reilly scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Everton.

O'Reilly seems to be catching form late into the season after being given a chance the past few matches, now having started in four straight games for the club. He would bag a goal in the 84th minute, with that goal being the eventual winner, with Everton not bagging a response. The left-back now has a goal in consecutive matches, with those his only two goal contributions of the campaign.