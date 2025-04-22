Patrick Agyemang News: Nets one
Agyemang scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus San Diego FC.
Agyemang found the back of the net to extend the league for Charlotte on Saturday. This was his second goal in five matches, collecting 10 shots (five on target), seven clearances and six chances created in that span, having started all games played in that span.
