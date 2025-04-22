Fantasy Soccer
Patrick Agyemang headshot

Patrick Agyemang News: Nets one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Agyemang scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus San Diego FC.

Agyemang found the back of the net to extend the league for Charlotte on Saturday. This was his second goal in five matches, collecting 10 shots (five on target), seven clearances and six chances created in that span, having started all games played in that span.

Patrick Agyemang
Charlotte FC
