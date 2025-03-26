Patrick Agyemang News: Ready for action

Agyemang (international duty) is back in Charlotte and is an option moving forward, according to Carroll Walton of the Charlotte Ledger.

Agyemang has returned from the USMNT after their disappointing international break, with the forward back in Charlotte. He should now be deemed fit for the club and an option moving forward, hoping to get back on the scoresheet soon after scoring in his last outing for Charlotte and the USMNT.