Paul Arriola Injury: Could have picked up knee injury

Arriola was substituted at halftime of Tuesday's match against Cruz Azul in the CONCACAF with a possible knee injury. He will likely be evaluated in the coming days. If the injury turns out to be serious, Paul Rothrock could take his place in the starting lineup until he returns.