Paul Arriola Injury: Could have picked up knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Arriola was carted off the field in tears with what is feared to be a knee ligament injury, Niko Moreno reports for Pulso Sports.

Arriola was substituted at halftime of Tuesday's match against Cruz Azul in the CONCACAF with a possible knee injury. He will likely be evaluated in the coming days. If the injury turns out to be serious, Paul Rothrock could take his place in the starting lineup until he returns.

Paul Arriola
Seattle Sounders FC
