Piotr Zielinski headshot

Piotr Zielinski News: Plays ten minutes versus Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Zielinski (calf) had nine touches and one shot (zero on target) and committed one foul in 10 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Roma.

Zielinski returned from a lengthy absence but only received a handful of minutes and didn't influence his team's final push. He'll compete with Davide Frattesi and Krstjan Asllani for backup minutes behind the three starters in the midfield from here on out.

Piotr Zielinski
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
