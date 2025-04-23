Robert Taylor News: Traded to Austin FC

Taylor has signed a contract with Austin FC through the end of the 2026 season with an option for 2027, joining from Inter Miami CF in exchange for $450,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $250,000 in 2026 GAM, and a conditional $50,000 in 2027 GAM, the club announced.

Taylor was acquired by Austin FC in a trade with Inter Miami CF. The forward made 91 MLS regular season appearances for Miami with 13 goals and 10 assists. He helped Miami win the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield. Taylor will occupy a senior slot on the Austin FC roster and will not occupy an international slot.