Romelu Lukaku News: Provides assist versus Lazio

Lukaku assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two tackles (one won) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Lazio.

Lukaku was often stuffed and had just one attempt but still made the stat sheet by combining with Giacomo Raspadori ahead of the first goal for his side. He's up to seven assists in the season, while he has nine goals to his name. He has scored twice and added 10 shots (four on target) and one ke pass in the last five matches.