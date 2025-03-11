Romelu Lukaku News: Scores and assists in 2-1 win

Lukaku scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and four chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Fiorentina.

Lukaku was involved in both goals as Napoli won 2-1 against Fiorentina. This was his first goal in six games to bring him his 10th of the season. His goal came in the 26th minute as he followed in and scored after Scott McTominay's shots was saved by David de Gea. In the game he created four chances, his most in any game this season.