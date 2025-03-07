Seamus Coleman Injury: Should be available soon
Coleman (calf) has been training well and making progress toward his return to the match squad. He is being managed cautiously by the staff and will likely be a late call for Saturday's clash with Wolves, coach David Moyes said in a press conference. "Seamus is much nearer, as well. Whether he's ready to be involved, I'm not quite sure yet. He's still training and we're trying not to get him re-injured, so we're giving him every opportunity to make sure he's fine."
Coleman has been sidelined since late December with a long-term calf injury but is close to returning to the match squad after training regularly with the team in recent days. He will likely be a late call-up. Until Coleman returns to full fitness, Jake O'Brien will continue to start as the right-back.