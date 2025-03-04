Fantasy Soccer
Takumi Minamino headshot

Takumi Minamino News: Signs contract extension until 2027

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Minamino has signed a contract extension with Monaco until 2027, the club announced.

Minamino joined Monaco from Liverpool in the summer of 2022 and has made 89 appearances for the club, recording 16 goals and 15 assists. This season, he has started 24 of 30 possible matches and remains a key part of Monaco's attack with three goals in the league and three in the Champions League.

Takumi Minamino
Monaco
