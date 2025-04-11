Theo Hernandez News: Smashes one one versus Udinese
Hernandez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 4-0 win versus Udinese.
Hernandez had more freedom to attack thanks to a new formation and exploited it, sealing the deal with a rocket shot after escaping down the left flank. It's his fourth goal of the season, but he hadn't scored since mid-January. He has assisted once and logged seven shots (three on target), nine chances created and 14 crosses (six accurate) in the last five bouts.
