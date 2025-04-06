Adam Ottavino News: Back with Yankees

Ottavino re-signed with the Yankees on Sunday night, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Ottavino elected free agency Sunday after being designated for assignment by the Yankees on Friday, but he will now join the team's major-league bullpen ahead of their three-game series in Detroit beginning Monday. The right-hander has made two scoreless appearances with the Yankees so far this season, allowing two walks while striking out two batters over 1.1 innings.