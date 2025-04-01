Adam Ottavino News: Links up with New York

The Yankees signed Ottavino to a one-year contract Tuesday.

Ottavino failed to make the Red Sox's Opening Day roster after signing a minor-league contract, but he's now joined their rival on a big-league pact. The veteran reliever is absorbing the roster spot vacated by Devin Williams, who was placed on the paternity list. Ottavino held a 4.34 ERA and 70:23 K:BB over 56 innings for the Mets in 2024.