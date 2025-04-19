Fantasy Baseball
Adolis Garcia News: Smacks walk-off homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a walk-off, two-run homer in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.

Garcia ended Saturday's game in dramatic fashion, taking Kirby Yates deep to left field for a two-run home run to give the Rangers their 13th win of the season. Garcia is up to four home runs on the season, two of which have come over his last three outings. He has gone 10-for-36 with two stolen bases, four runs scored, two home runs and five RBI over his last 10 games.

