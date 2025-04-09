Akil Baddoo Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Baddoo (hand) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Lakeland on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Baddoo underwent surgery in late February to address a hamate bone fracture in his right hand but has finally been cleared to play in games. He will eventually move up to Triple-A Toledo and, given how much time he's missed, is going to need time to knock off some rust. Baddoo is no longer on the Tigers' 40-man roster, but considering the injuries they're dealing with in their outfield, he could eventually get a look in the majors.