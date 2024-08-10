Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Fantasy Football Draft Kit
Get a real advantage over the rest of your league with rankings and auction values customized for your unique league settings, based on projections from the experts that 80+ sports companies trust for quality fantasy information.
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Running Red Sox

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Running Red Sox

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on August 10, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Stolen bases aren't the first thing that comes to mind when someone mentions the Boston Red Sox. Historically, the offense has been built around sluggers who can take advantage of that 37-foot-high structure that's seemingly an arm's length from right-handed batters. This season, Alex Cora is taking advantage of non-typical athleticism with the club ranking second in the American League in steals, just behind the Tampa Bay Rays. Since June 1, the Red Sox are No. 1 in the Junior Circuit and fourth overall in MLB.

The Red Sox don't have great matchups to run this week, but my research shows a team's proclivity to run is more important than the ability of the opposition to throw out runners.

Boston is one of only six teams with seven games on the schedule. The Brewers are home for seven while the Braves and the Dodgers are on the road for their septet. The Rangers and Twins join the Red Sox with one home and one road series.

The Marlins and Athletics draw the short straw with only five contests.

The final game of the fantasy week features the Yankees and Tigers playing in Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, PA. The venue is the home of the annual Little League Classic. Historically, the park favors pitchers.

Be sure to visit again after the Individual Hitting Rankings are posted late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of August 12 - 18

Weekly Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park

Stolen bases aren't the first thing that comes to mind when someone mentions the Boston Red Sox. Historically, the offense has been built around sluggers who can take advantage of that 37-foot-high structure that's seemingly an arm's length from right-handed batters. This season, Alex Cora is taking advantage of non-typical athleticism with the club ranking second in the American League in steals, just behind the Tampa Bay Rays. Since June 1, the Red Sox are No. 1 in the Junior Circuit and fourth overall in MLB.

The Red Sox don't have great matchups to run this week, but my research shows a team's proclivity to run is more important than the ability of the opposition to throw out runners.

Boston is one of only six teams with seven games on the schedule. The Brewers are home for seven while the Braves and the Dodgers are on the road for their septet. The Rangers and Twins join the Red Sox with one home and one road series.

The Marlins and Athletics draw the short straw with only five contests.

The final game of the fantasy week features the Yankees and Tigers playing in Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, PA. The venue is the home of the annual Little League Classic. Historically, the park favors pitchers.

Be sure to visit again after the Individual Hitting Rankings are posted late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of August 12 - 18

Weekly Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ62433908710510610799989898
ATL734079790128103103114117116116
BAL624601278597100991101019798
BOS7163411495102100101121118117117
CHC6153310310291858797909191
CHW62433123114969810189979797
CIN606601301268310298901009898
CLE61533109105112101101100989898
COL62433971041069910494969897
DET61560849197979588939393
HOU624331051031131041031061009999
KC6240611710796828294898888
LAA6156012810895100101941009898
LAD70707989910310398118116114114
MIA514051011009210710481797878
MIL716701101061019898114118117117
MIN72534109968810297110117113114
NYM606609692981051031041009898
NYY6330611010410310210711299100100
OAK5322392899410010276767776
PHI63360108111119103103110102102102
PIT61533978884979687939191
SD6243310411092110108114102102102
SF633427879881009997949494
SEA6420689879110010495939594
STL6243310610910310110094979797
TB6246097941039810287959796
TEX7074310610412010098117118117117
TOR624061131041129910196969696
WSH62406114102891009791959394

Pitching Matchups

TMMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZQuantrill RGomber LGordon R @Pepiot R@Springs L@Bradley R
ATL@Snell L@Harrison L@Ray L@Webb R@Canning R@Daniel R@Fulmer R
BAL Irvin RHerz LHouck RPaxton LBello RCrawford R
BOSMahle RUrena RDunning R@Eflin R@Burnes R@Suarez R@Rogers L
CHC@Lively R@Boyd L@Cobb R Rodriguez RBassitt RFrancis R
CHWGil RCortes LGomez R @Arrighetti R@Brown R@Valdez L
CINGray RFedde RGibson R Lorenzen RWacha RSinger R
CLEHendricks RImanaga LAssad R @Myers R@Rea R@Peralta R
COL@Pfaadt R@Rodriguez L@Montgomery L Waldron RCease RMusgrove R
DET Kirby RWoo RMiller RCole RRodon LStroman R
HOU@Bradley R@Baz R@Littell R Crochet LFlexen RBush L
KC@Lopez R@Matthews R@Ober R @Martinez R@Lodolo L@Abbott L
LAAFrancis RGausman RBerrios R Schwellenbach RSale LMorton R
LAD@Rea R@Peralta R@Montas R@Civale R@Mikolas R@Lynn R@Gray R
MIA @Walker R@Phillips R @Manaea L@Severino R@Blackburn R
MILKershaw LStone RFlaherty RBuehler RWilliams RBibee RLively R
MINSinger RLugo RRagans L@Eovaldi R@Scherzer R@Heaney L@Mahle R
NYM Stripling REstes RSpence RCabrera RMunoz RMeyer R
NYY@Bush L@Cannon R@Martin R @Hurter L@Montero R@Skubal L
OAK @Blackburn R@Peterson L@Quintana L Birdsong RSnell L
PHI Bellozo RCurry RParker LCorbin LGore LIrvin R
PIT@Musgrove R@King R@Perez L Gilbert RCastillo RKirby R
SDGonzales LOrtiz RKeller R @Freeland L@Hudson R@Quantrill R
SEA @Skubal L@Sammons L@Maeda R@Skenes R@Falter L@Gonzales L
SFSale LMorton RHolmes RFried L @Bido R@Sears L
STL@Abbott L@Greene R@Spiers R Ryan RGlasnow RKershaw L
TBValdez LKikuchi LBlanco R Nelson RGallen RKelly R
TEX@Bello R@Crawford R@Pivetta RVarland RWoods Richardson RFesta RLopez R
TOR@Fulmer R@Anderson L@Soriano R @Taillon R@Steele L@Hendricks R
WSH @Rogers L@Kremer R@Wheeler R@Nola R@Sanchez L@Walker R

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Swing, Batter Batter
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Swing, Batter Batter
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, August 10
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, August 10
MLB Picks Today: Cubs vs. White Sox and More MLB Best Bets
MLB Picks Today: Cubs vs. White Sox and More MLB Best Bets
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, August 10
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, August 10