MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, June 9

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Maybe you can set your daily DFS lineups as you watch the London Series this Sunday morning to see what Bryce Harper does for an encore. There are 10 games included for MLB DFS purposes. Here are lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Grayson Rodriguez, BAL at TAM ($9,800): It's time for Rodriguez to use his fastball to dominate the Rays' lineup. In his sophomore campaign, he's posted a 3.28 ERA while striking out 10.14 batters per nine innings. Tampa is bottom-10 in terms of runs scored and when it comes to Ks.

Jared Jones, PIT vs. MIN ($9,600): You don't need to wait around for Paul Skenes to take the mound to roster a Pirates pitcher as Jones is also in the running for NL Rookie of the Year. Across 12 starts, he's registered a 3.25 ERA that includes a 1.95 at home. The Twins are middling in terms of offense, so I'm not concerned.

Nathan Eovaldi, TEX vs. SF ($8,700): As the Rangers wait for their pitchers to get healthy, Eovaldi has been headlining the rotation with a 2.70 ERA and a 1.99 at home. He also hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of his home appearances. The Giants are average in terms of scoring and will be going with Keaton Winn as their starter, so I like Eovaldi's chances of picking up a quality outing and a win.

Top Targets

The last time Jose Ramirez ($4,100) didn't compile a 20/20 campaign in a full MLB season? That would be 2017 when he slacked by only stealing 17 bases to go with his 29 homers while also batting .318. Trevor Rogers has struggled to a 5.68 ERA over 12 starts while righties have gone .311 against. Ramirez is a switch-hitter, so that means hitting right-handed is available to him.

The power is down as the .400 slugging percentage indicates, yet Ozzie Albies ($3,500) has hit .266 with four home runs and four steals. The switch-hitter has long been better versus lefties, which includes a .473 slugging percentage against them this year. DJ Herz, a lefty, will be making his second MLB start. He's recorded a 9.00 ERA after one outing, but also a 3.75 at Triple-A.

Bargain Bats

After mightily struggling during his 37-game MLB debut last year, Masyn Winn ($3,100) has reminded us that sometimes high-level prospects don't do great right away. The 22-year-old shortstop is currently doing well by slashing .303/.354/.436. Ty Blach is a wonderful matchup for any righty. Not only does he carry a career 5.12 ERA, but righties have gone .350 the last two seasons.

Due to injuries, Akil Baddoo ($2,500) is back up with the Tigers. He only batted .218 last season, yet still picked up 11 homers and 14 steals. In his last five outings, Bryse Wilson has a 4.56 ERA while conceding a homer every time he's taken the mound while lefties have gone .302 against.

Stacks to Consider

Red Sox at White Sox (Chris Flexen): Jarren Duran ($3,600), Connor Wong ($3,000) Ceddanne Rafaela ($3,000)

Flexen's 7.02 strikeouts per nine innings would be a personal best if he can sustain it. Of course, that's also a below-average rate. The righty has also notched a career 4.97 ERA and a 5.19 in his first season with the White Sox. While Flexen's fellow right-handers have hit him better, I still have one lefty in this stack based on Boston's lineup.

Duran stole 24 bases in 2023 with 14 so far this season. He's also already tallied nine triples. Duran has posted an .884 OPS against righties, and it's easier to steal on them. You don't need a catcher in your lineup on FanDuel, though Wong slotted into my stack after Rafael Devers got injured Saturday and was ruled out for Sunday. He's slashed .331/.387/.460 with a .902 OPS on the road. Rafaela is a righty, which is favorable as right-handers have gone .296 against Flexen since 2022. He's no batting-title threat, though that doesn't matter based on the seven homers and eight steals.

Marlins vs. Guardians (Carlos Carrasco): Jazz Chisholm ($3,300), Bryan De La Cruz ($3,000), Josh Bell ($2,900)

Opportunities to stack Marlins are rare, but this is one of them. In his first season back with Cleveland after three with the Mets, Carrasco has produced a 5.66 ERA across 10 starts. In two of those three campaigns in Queens, the righty finished with an ERA over 6.00. Lefties have hit .270 against Carrasco with righties at .299. Few pitchers are as hittable as him, and there's enough talent in a largely-punchless Marlins lineup to combine a few of their bats.

Chisholm has never gained plate discipline and struggles to stay healthy, so he'll likely never emerge as the top-level player his rookie campaign predicted. However, the lefty is still dynamic with eight homers and 12 stolen bases. And since 2022, he's managed an .851 OPS against righties. The righty De La Cruz shows no preference for lefties versus righties, other than displaying more power against his fellow right-handers with a .445 slugging percentage the last two seasons. He prefers to be at home with a .793 OPS there the last three years. Bell has a .916 OPS the last three weeks. The switch-hitter has struggled on the road this year, though lists an .801 home OPS.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.