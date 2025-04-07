Albert Suarez Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Orioles transferred Suarez (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Monday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Suarez was placed on the 15-day IL in late March with what the team called right shoulder inflammation at the time. However, it is now referring to the injury as a right subscapularis strain, and Suarez's absence will be much longer than initially anticipated. Grant Wolfram has been acquired via trade and will absorb Suarez's spot on the 40-man roster.