Alejandro Kirk News: Smacks go-ahead double

Published on April 25, 2025

Kirk went 2-for-4 with a two-run double in Friday's 4-2 win over the Yankees.

Kirk's double in the ninth inning off Devin Williams brought home Andres Gimenez and George Springer and gave the Blue Jays a 3-2 lead. It was Kirk's sixth multi-hit game of the season, and the 26-year-old catcher is slashing .227/.263/.307 with four runs scored, one home run and eight RBI in 80 plate appearances.

