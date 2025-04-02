Fantasy Baseball
Amed Rosario headshot

Amed Rosario News: Batting second vs. lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Rosario will start at second base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

The Nationals are facing a lefty (Easton Lucas) for the second time in six games this season, and Rosario has now filled in at second base for the left-handed-hitting Luis Garcia on both occasions. Rosario batted sixth in his first start Saturday versus the Phillies, but after going 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional runs in that contest, he'll move up to a more prominent spot in the batting order in his second start.

Amed Rosario
Washington Nationals
