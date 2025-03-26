Fantasy Baseball
Andres Chaparro headshot

Andres Chaparro Injury: Officially placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 3:17pm

The Nationals placed Chaparro (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to March 24.

Chaparro suffered a left oblique strain during batting practice in mid-March. He's eligible to return April 2, but he'll likely need to ramp up his activity during extended spring training or on a rehab stint in the minors before being ready for major-league action. He played 33 regular-season games for Washington in 2024, but it's unclear whether he would be immediately called up to the major-league roster once fully healthy.

