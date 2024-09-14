Weekly Hitter Rankings: The Playoff Push

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

There are 97 games in the penultimate week of the season. Fourteen clubs have seven games, with many of the playoff teams in that group, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. The Dodgers portend to pad their runs total the most.

The Mets and Washington Nationals are earmarked to face five lefties, so keep that in mind when looking for batters in FAAB or waivers.

Please visit again late Sunday night/early Monday morning. As always, the individual player rankings will be posted.

Week of September 16 - 22

Weekly Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index