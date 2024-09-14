Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: The Playoff Push

Todd Zola 
Published on September 14, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

There are 97 games in the penultimate week of the season. Fourteen clubs have seven games, with many of the playoff teams in that group, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. The Dodgers portend to pad their runs total the most.

The Mets and Washington Nationals are earmarked to face five lefties, so keep that in mind when looking for batters in FAAB or waivers.

Please visit again late Sunday night/early Monday morning. As always, the individual player rankings will be posted.

Week of September 16 - 22

Weekly Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ71607110115104105104120113113113
2ATL71616111108102103104120112112112
3BAL6336012785909910394949193
4BOS60633971011031029999929191
5CHC734709899114103104119114115115
6CHW6240611210197104108939293

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Senzatela R@Feltner R@Gomber L@Peralta R@Myers R@Civale R@Rea R
ATLYamamoto R@Williamson L@Junis R@Aguiar R@Bellozo R@Oller R@McCaughan R
BAL Ray LSnell LBirdsong RHurter LOlson RMize R
BOS @Baz R@Pepiot R@Littell RFesta RLopez RMatthews R
CHCEstes RSpence RBasso LCorbin LWilliams RGore LIrvin R
CHW@Detmers L@Canning R@Kochanowicz R @Musgrove R@Perez L@Darvish R
CIN Anderson RSchwellenbach RSale LJones RSkenes RFalter L
CLELopez RMatthews ROber RWoods Richardson R@Gibson R@Mikolas R@Pallante R
COLKelly RNelson RRodriguez L @Buehler R@Yamamoto R@Miller R
DET@Lugo R@Ragans L@Marsh R @Burnes R@Povich L@Suarez R
HOU@Darvish R@King R@Cease RAldegheri LAnderson LDana RDetmers L
KCOlson RMize RSkubal L Webb RBlack RRay L
LAACannon RMartin RCrochet L@Kikuchi L@Verlander R@Blanco R@Arrighetti R
LAD@Fried L@McCaughan R@Weathers L@Cabrera RFreeland LQuantrill RSenzatela R
MIA Miller RKnack RFlaherty RMorton RFried LAnderson R
MILSuarez LWheeler RNola RPfaadt RGallen RKelly RNelson R
MIN@Boyd L@Williams R@Bibee R@Cantillo L@Bello R@Crawford R@Pivetta R
NYMIrvin RParker LHerz LAllard LSanchez LSuarez LWheeler R
NYY @Woo R@Miller R@Hancock R@Ginn R@Sears L@Estes R
OAK@Imanaga L@Wicks L@Assad R Cole RRodon LGil R
PHI@Civale R@Rea R@Montas R@Severino R@Peterson L@Manaea L@Megill R
PIT@Pallante R@Lynn R@Gray R@Fedde R@Martinez R@Lowder R@Greene R
SDArrighetti RBrown RValdez L Flexen RBurke RCannon R
SEA Gil RCortes LSchmidt R@Scherzer R@Heaney L@Eovaldi R
SF @Suarez R@Kremer R@Eflin R@Wacha R@Singer R@Lugo R
STLSkenes RFalter LOrtiz RKeller RLively RBoyd LWilliams R
TB Pivetta RCriswell RHouck RBerrios RRodriguez RBassitt R
TEX Bassitt RFrancis RGausman RGilbert RKirby RWoo R
TOR @Eovaldi R@Bradford L@deGrom R@Alexander L@Bradley R@Baz R
WSH@Manaea L@Megill R@Quintana L@Taillon R@Steele L@Imanaga L@Wicks L

