Andrew Chafin News: Bound for Triple-A

Chafin will report to Trriple-A Toledo after the Tigers informed him Wednesday that he won't be included on the Opening Day roster and will be reassigned to the minors, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Even though the Tigers unexpectedly had an extra spot in the bullpen available with Jason Foley surprisingly getting optioned to Triple-A coming off a 28-save season with Detroit, Chafin wasn't able to make the cut. Though the 34-year-old lefty boasts a fairly long track record of success in the majors, a poor spring in which he yielded eight earned runs on seven hits and six walks over six Grapefruit League innings kept him from winning an Opening Day spot. Brenan Hanifee instead appears to have clinched the final opening in the Detroit bullpen.