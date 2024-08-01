MLB Picks Today: Royals vs. Tigers and More MLB Best Bets

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Thursday, August 1

There won't be a ton of action to speak of across baseball Thursday with just five games on the schedule. Still, there are some wagering opportunities for us to consider, so let's highlight three options that could prove profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 39-25 (+5.62 units)

Looking for the best sports betting sites to build your bankroll that offer the best sportsbook promo codes? Look no further than the BetMGM bonus code of a first-bet welcome for new users that is worth up to $1,500 when you use the code ROTOBONUS.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Best Bets

These two teams went in opposite directions at the trade deadline. The Royals added to their roster to make a push for a playoff spot, while the Tigers were sellers when they traded away Jack Flaherty and Andrew Chafin. The odds for this game would likely be far more in the Royals' favor if it wasn't going to be played in Detroit. The Royals are just 24-27 on the road this season. However, the Tigers haven't exactly been great at home, posting a 25-28 mark in Detroit.

The reason to take the Royals to win this game is the starting pitching advantage that they have with Seth Lugo facing off against Keider Montero. Lugo has been one of the more reliable starters for the Royals, posting a 2.66 ERA and a 3.34 FIP. Montero has a 6.38 ERA and a 6.08 FIP. He has allowed 2.5 HR/9, while also producing a 1.45 WHIP.

Another appealing wager is taking the under on the combined hits, runs and RBI prop for Gio Urshela. We already highlighted the success of Lugo, who also has a 1.04 WHIP. Urshela is 3-for-28 (.107) with zero home runs and one double across his last 10 games. For the season, he only has a .083 ISO and a .265 wOBA. A major reason for his paltry numbers is his 26.7 percent hard-hit rate.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the best sports betting apps and new users can take advantage of the Caesars Sportsbook promo code that offers a first-bet bonus of up to $1,000. Deposit at least $10 and use promo code ROTO1000 to take advantage. Use our MLB odds page for the best prices.

MLB Picks for Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

Royals ML (-152) at FanDuel Sportsbook for 1 unit

Gio Urshela under 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-115) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Best Bets

The Marlins were one of the biggest sellers at the trade deadline. They have moved on from Jazz Chisholm Jr., Bryan De La Cruz, Trevor Rogers and Tanner Scott. Their lineup is now very weak, their starting rotation is filled with question marks and their bullpen has the potential to be a disaster.

The Marlins will roll with one of their more promising young pitchers in Max Meyer for this game, but the bullpen behind him is a big issue. The Braves are down some key hitters, but they still have a ton of power with Marcell Ozuna, Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Jorge Soler in the fold. They are 30-21 at home this season, while the Marlins are just 18-34 on the road. There is plenty of juice that comes with taking the Braves on the Moneyline in a game they could win handedly. Let's get the juice down a bit and bet them not to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning.

MLB Picks for Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

Braves to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning: NO (-130) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap