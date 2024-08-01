MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, August 1

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

Thursday brings a limited slate consisting of just five games across baseball. In addition to their not being many games, there isn't a lot to be excited about on the starting pitching side of things. With that in mind, here are some of the top options to consider on PrizePicks.

Bobby Witt Jr., KC at DET: More Than 2.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Witt is currently on a 13-game hitting streak. During that span, he is 27-for-50 (.540) with three home runs, 13 RBI and 16 runs scored. In terms of his combined hits, runs and RBI, he had at least three combined in eight of the 13 games.

The Tigers were sellers at the trade deadline, which has left their starting rotation and bullpen in shambles. Jack Flaherty is gone, as well as one of their more reliable veteran relievers in Andrew Chafin. Keider Montero will start Thursday, leaving Witt with the potential to produce another gaudy stat line. In his seven appearances this season, Montero has a 6.38 ERA and a 6.08 FIP. He has allowed 2.5 HR/9, while also producing a 1.45 WHIP.

Xavier Edwards, MIA at ATL: More Than 8.0 Hitter Fantasy Score

After posting a .881 OPS at Triple-A last year, Edwards had a .826 OPS at the same level this year. With the Marlins in full rebuilding mode, they decided it was time to call up Edwards and give him an opportunity to play regularly. He hasn't let them down yet, batting .379 with a .406 wOBA over 27 games. He even hit for the cycle against the Brewers. To put a cherry on top of his excellent start, he has recorded nine steals.

What's exciting about Edwards is his eye at the plate. He has never finished a level in the minors with a strikeout rate higher than 18.8 percent. At Triple-A this year, he only had a 9.2 percent strikeout rate. Since joining the Marlins, he has a 16.7 percent strikeout rate and a 13.2 percent walk rate. Starting this game for the Braves will be Charlie Morton, who has a 4.91 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP over his last 10 starts. More-than is the way to go here with Edwards.

Gio Urshela, DET vs. KC: Less Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Urshela has been in a funk, hitting 3-for-28 (.107) with no home runs and one double across his last 10 games. While he is a versatile defender, his offensive contributions usually leave a lot to be desired. For the season, he only has a .083 ISO and a .265 wOBA. It's difficult to envision his numbers improving significantly when you factor in his 26.7 percent hard-hit rate.

A matchup against Seth Lugo isn't exactly a favorable spot for Urshela to come out of his funk. Lugo has been one of the more reliable starters for the Royals, posting a 2.66 ERA and a 3.34 FIP. One of his strengths has been his 1.04 WHIP. When he faced the Tigers earlier this season, Lugo allowed three hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings.

Max Meyer, MIA at ATL: More Than 4.5 Pitcher Strikeouts

Meyer is another young player on the Marlins who is going to receive added opportunities down the stretch. He didn't exactly have the best season at Triple-A, recording a 4.34 ERA and a 4.43 FIP across 58 innings. On the bright side, he posted a 27.1 percent strikeout rate.

Meyer has made four starts for the Marlins this season, three of which came back in April. One of those three outings was against the Braves, who he held to one run over six innings. In that outing, he also finished with seven strikeouts. The Braves have struck out the eighth-most times in baseball, so Meyer has a favorable opportunity to finish with at least five strikeouts in this rematch.

