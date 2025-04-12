Anthony Santander News: Belts first homer as a Blue Jay
Santandar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Orioles.
Santandar had yet to record his first homer as a Blue Jay, but a return to Camden Yards proved to be what he needed to tick that achievement off his list. After grounding out in his first at-bat, Santandar took a fastball from Tomoyuki Sugano deep to left-center field for a 409-foot solo home run. Santandar has gone 8-for-39 with three runs scored, five walks, one home run, two RBI and 11 strikeouts over his last 10 outings.
