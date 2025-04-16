Anthony Volpe News: Productive despite low average
Volpe went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in Wedensday's win over the Royals.
Volpe drilled a go-ahead double off the left-field wall to drive in a pair of runs, putting the Yankees in front 2-1 in the third inning. Despite hitting for a low average, the defensive-minded shortstop is off to a productive start offensively in New York's high-powered lineup. Volpe is slashing .219/.320/.469 with four home runs, four doubles and 15 RBI to go with 11 runs scored and two stolen bases through 75 plate appearances (18 games).
