Anthony Volpe headshot

Anthony Volpe News: Productive despite low average

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Volpe went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in Wedensday's win over the Royals.

Volpe drilled a go-ahead double off the left-field wall to drive in a pair of runs, putting the Yankees in front 2-1 in the third inning. Despite hitting for a low average, the defensive-minded shortstop is off to a productive start offensively in New York's high-powered lineup. Volpe is slashing .219/.320/.469 with four home runs, four doubles and 15 RBI to go with 11 runs scored and two stolen bases through 75 plate appearances (18 games).

Anthony Volpe
New York Yankees
