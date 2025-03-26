Austin Hays Injury: Dealing with calf injury

Hays was not in the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against Reds minor leaguers and the radio broadcast indicated that Hays is dealing with a calf injury, Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hays played in the Cactus League finale Sunday, but his status for Opening Day is now in question. The broadcast suggested the club will know more Wednesday. If healthy enough to play, Hays will likely serve as the Reds' cleanup hitter Thursday against the Giants.