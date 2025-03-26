Austin Hays Injury: Lands on IL with calf injury

The Reds placed Hays on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a calf injury, Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard reports.

Manager Terry Francona said that Hays has been diagnosed with a very low-grade calf strain and could be activated April 3 when first eligible. Gavin Lux could handle left field against right-handed pitching while Hays is out, with Blake Dunn also in the mix.