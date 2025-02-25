Austin Hays News: Two homers Monday

Hays started in left field and went 3-for-3 with a double, two home runs and six RBI in Monday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Hays, who was signed by the Reds less than a month ago, looked like the righty batter capable of power that the club sought during the offseason. He knocked in a pair of runs in the first winning with a double, then launched two two-run homers in the fourth and fifth innings. Hays suffered through an injury-filled 2024 and is eyeing a comeback season in 2025.