PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 15

Thursday brings us a shorter slate, but there still a solid number of potentially profitable PrizePicks opportunities. We highlight four of our favorites below:

Austin Hays, CIN vs. CWS: More Than 0.5 Hits/ More Than 1.5 Total Bases

Hays is in the midst of what could turn out to be a career-best season, as he's carrying a .304/.360/.580 slash line into Thursday's matchup against Bryse Wilson. Wilson has had extensive trouble against right-handed hitters, allowing a .342 average, .417 wOBA, 1.56 WHIP and 2.0 HR/9 in that split. Meanwhile, Hays went into Wednesday's action with a .384 wOBA and .286 ISO against right-handed pitching.

Hays has accumulated 40 total bases in just 18 games, an average of 2.2 per contest. The Reds have been struggling offensively, but as Hays' numbers indicate, he's been one of the few reliable game-to-game bats in the lineup since his delayed season debut. Additionally, Cincy is projected for a robust 5.6 runs Thursday as it looks to avoid what would be an embarrassing sweep at the hands of the AL's worst team record-wise.

Hays has hit safely in 12 of his first 18 games as well, so a bet on him rapping out at least one knock is also in play in addition to his tougher total bases prop.

Daulton Varsho, TOR vs. TB: More Than 0.5 Hits

Varsho's overall production has been up and down, but one constant has been the pop in his bat – he's laced six of his nine hits for extra bases. The veteran slugger just had a two-homer game two games ago, and Thursday, he's facing a pitcher he's enjoyed plenty of success against before in Zack Littell.

Varsho has tormented Littell for a .444 average in 10 plate appearances, a sample that includes a double and a homer. He also went into Wednesday's action having thrived against right-handers, posting a .286 average, .472 and .571 ISO in that split.

Varsho has hit safely in five of his first 11 games of the season, and Littell has pitched to plenty of contact while allowing 43 hits, including 10 homers, in 47 innings. He also is allowing a career-high 12.8% barrel rate, .274 xBA, .524 xSLG and 45.9% hard-hit rate, further evidence hitters have been making plenty of solid contact against him.

Hunter Brown, HOU at TEX: More Than 14.5 Pitching Outs

Brown took a big step last season, and he's on track to take his numbers to a completely different level in 2025. The hard-throwing right-hander boasts a 6-1 record, 1.48 ERA and 0.90 WHIP, complementing them with a stellar 10.7 K/9 and 0.2 HR/9.

Brown has also accomplished the incredibly impressive feat of posting four consecutive nine-strikeout games, and he's worked at least five innings in all eight starts. Thursday, he faces a Rangers squad that picked on the Rockies' hapless Antonio Senzatela on Wednesday, but that went into that highly favorable matchup with a lowly .295 wOBA and -8.4 wRAA against right-handed pitching at home this season.

Given Brown's body of work and track record of going fairly deep into games – not to mention the matchup – this seems like a very reachable prop for him.

Mookie Betts, LAD vs. ATH: More Than 7.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

Betts isn't putting up elite numbers by any stretch, but the talented outfielder had been on a blistering streak heading into Tuesday's series opener against the Athletics, during which he went 0-for-3 with an RBI. Betts had put together a .362 average and .957 OPS across 52 plate appearances over the previous 12 games, a span during which he also had just an 11.5 percent strikeout rate.

Betts has had some spike fantasy performances in recent games, posting totals of 13, 24 and 11 fantasy points within his last five contests alone. A's starter Osvaldo Bido is a good target for Betts, as several of his pitching metrics portend plenty of trouble. Bido has a 3.5 BB/9, 1.9 HR/9, 1.51 WHIP and career-high 11.3% barrel rate allowed, meaning Betts could accrue fantasy points against him in a number of ways.

The right-handed hitting Betts went into Wednesday night with a .283 average and .786 OPS in same-handed matchups, while Bido has allowed a .411 wOBA, 1.78 WHIP and 6.21 xFIP against righty bats. Additionally, Athletics relievers went into Wednesday having pitched to a .272 BAA and .353 wOBA against right-handed hitters in May, and that was before Tyler Ferguson allowed a single to Enrique Hernandez and surrendered an RBI double to Betts.

