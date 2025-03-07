Ben Brown News: Won't be moved to bullpen right now
The Cubs are expected to keep Brown stretched out as a starting pitcher rather than move him to the bullpen at the start of the season, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
Brown might be on the outside looking in for a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day rotation, and it sounds as though the club would put Brown in the rotation at Triple-A Iowa to begin the season before it would stick him in the big-league bullpen. Even if the 25-year-old starts the year in the minors, he still has a good chance to spend a large portion of the year in the Cubs' rotation.
