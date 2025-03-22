Ben Gamel News: Let go by Houston

The Astros released Gamel on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Gamel re-signed with the Astros in February but failed to win a spot on the Opening Day roster after going 4-for-24 with four runs scored and eight strikeouts in spring training. Rather than going down to Triple-A Sugar Land, the 32-year-old outfielder will now search for another opportunity in free agency -- likely in the form of a minor-league contract.