Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for the Underdog Fantasy Playoff Contest

The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for the Underdog Fantasy Playoff Contest

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on September 26, 2024

This article is part of our The Z Files series.

The fine folks at Underdog Fantasy are running an MLB postseason contest called The Pennant. It's a best ball format with six teams per league and very small rosters. The entry fee is a manageable $10, with a maximum of 150 teams. The carrot is a $10,000 first prize. The official rules are HERE.

The drafts are over in less than an hour. Waiting times are currently just minutes during normal waking hours. The contest closes on Tuesday October 2, in advance of the beginning of the Wild Card Round.

The Pennant consists of three rounds:

  • Round 1: Wild Card Round and League Divisional Series
  • Round 2: League Championship Series
  • Round 3: World Series

Round 1 is composed of six-team leagues. The top team in each league advances to Round 2. There will be 312 teams lumped into the Round 3.

Each team drafts 12 players. The active lineup is as follows:

  • 3 Pitchers
  • 1 Infielder and 1 Outfielder
  • 2 Flex (Infielders or Outfielders)
  • 5 Bench

That's it, just seven players comprise an active lineup. Scoring is as follows:

Hitters

  • Single: 3 points
  • Double: 6 points
  • Triple: 8 points
  • Home Run: 10 points
  • Walk: 3 points
  • HBP: 3 points
  • RBI: 2 points
  • Run: 2 points
  • Stolen base: 4 points

Pitchers

  • Win: 5 points
  • Quality Start 5 points
  • Strikeout: 3 points
  • Inning Pitched: 3 points
  • Earned Run: -3 Points

It should be apparent the contest is designed with multiple entries in mind, each focusing on one or two teams, or

The fine folks at Underdog Fantasy are running an MLB postseason contest called The Pennant. It's a best ball format with six teams per league and very small rosters. The entry fee is a manageable $10, with a maximum of 150 teams. The carrot is a $10,000 first prize. The official rules are HERE.

The drafts are over in less than an hour. Waiting times are currently just minutes during normal waking hours. The contest closes on Tuesday October 2, in advance of the beginning of the Wild Card Round.

The Pennant consists of three rounds:

  • Round 1: Wild Card Round and League Divisional Series
  • Round 2: League Championship Series
  • Round 3: World Series

Round 1 is composed of six-team leagues. The top team in each league advances to Round 2. There will be 312 teams lumped into the Round 3.

Each team drafts 12 players. The active lineup is as follows:

  • 3 Pitchers
  • 1 Infielder and 1 Outfielder
  • 2 Flex (Infielders or Outfielders)
  • 5 Bench

That's it, just seven players comprise an active lineup. Scoring is as follows:

Hitters

  • Single: 3 points
  • Double: 6 points
  • Triple: 8 points
  • Home Run: 10 points
  • Walk: 3 points
  • HBP: 3 points
  • RBI: 2 points
  • Run: 2 points
  • Stolen base: 4 points

Pitchers

  • Win: 5 points
  • Quality Start 5 points
  • Strikeout: 3 points
  • Inning Pitched: 3 points
  • Earned Run: -3 Points

It should be apparent the contest is designed with multiple entries in mind, each focusing on one or two teams, or perhaps three. With a maximum of 150 entries, there is ample opportunity to cover every permutation. This isn't meant to dissuade you from entering. if you land on the World Series entrants, your chances are the same as everyone else with the teams as the focus.

That said, keep in mind that Round 1 encompasses both the Wild Card Round and the Divisional Series. Loading up on players from teams with a bye limit what you can score in Round 1. Even if a wild-card team is eliminated in the Divisional Series, their players accumulated points for the entirety of Round 1.

Last season, a pair of wild-card teams made it all the way to the Fall Classic, so rosters focusing on the Rangers and/or Diamondbacks collected points in every playoff series. If you are committed to a World Series featuring the Yankees or Guardians facing the Phillies or Dodgers, you need to have ample players from a wild-card team contributing sufficient points to allow you to advance to Round 2.

This entails loading up on the club you favor to win the whole thing. You don't necessarily need your seven-man active lineup from this team. You can dedicate one or two spots to the team you expect to face the projected champion. This leaves five spots for players participating in a wild-card series. You don't need to stack from the same team. Instead, select the best players, since at most you'll have five players contributing to the seven-man active roster during the Wild Card Round. This isn't as daunting as it may seem, since the lower-seeded wild-card teams will be stacked the least, availing better options in the draft.

Ideally, choose wild-card players from the opposite league relative to your predicted World Series winner. This serves as a hedge in case the team you expect to lose the World Series doesn't make it.

Roster construction is more straightforward if you expect at least one wild-card club to play in the World Series, and even easier if they're your projected champion. Stack your favorite while filling in with quality players from other teams. The rules require selections from at least two MLB teams, so even if draft flow allowed, you can't draft the entire dozen from the same team.

While it doesn't always manifest in this nature, the entries with the superior trio of pitchers usually fare the best. This often entails drafting a solid starting pitcher from the team you expect to lose the championship since you'll likely be sniped from choosing one of the top three starters on your targeted team. On the other hand, you can usually load up on the lesser batter from your primary team and there are usually surprise performances from this type of player.

Unless you are committed to entering just one or two rosters, it's best to keep your strategy/roster construction fluid and let your draft position and draft flow dictate your approach. If your goal is stacking the Dodgers and you pick fourth, fifth or sixth, Shohei Ohtani will probably be off the board. If another team not drafting Ohtani also wants to focus on the Dodgers, they'll probably select Mookie Betts, so you're starting your stack with Freddie Freeman, which is fine, but not optimal.

By the way, the draft order is determined once six participants confirm an entry. Leagues are formed on a running basis. That is, after six teams enter, the draft begins. The next entries are placed in a queue and once there are six, that draft begins. There is a one-minute lag after the order is determined, and a 30-second timer per pick.

My approach is stacking at least two, and hopefully three of the best players from the targeted team. Ideally, I'll have ample players in the final round to achieve points from all seven active spots. Having bench spots from the involved teams is icing on the cake.

While I don't play anywhere near the maximum 150 entries, I have hit double-digits in past seasons. As such, I go the fluid route with strategy and targeted team(s). Since I am making the decision on the fly, I prepare a table with the top two hitters and one or two pitchers on every playoff team. My current version is the following.

TeamHitter 1Hitter 2Pitcher 1Pitcher 2
Arizona DiamondbacksKetel MarteCorbin CarrollZac Gallen 
Atlanta BravesMarcell OzunaMatt OlsonChris SaleMax Fried
Baltimore OriolesGunnar HendersonAnthony SantanderCorbin Burnes 
Cleveland GuardiansJose RamirezJosh NaylorTanner Bibee 
Detroit TigersRiley GreeneKerry CarpenterTarik Skubal 
Houston AstrosKyle TuckerJose AltuveFramber ValdezHunter Brown
Kansas City RoyalsBobby WittSalvador PerezCole Ragans 
Los Angeles DodgersShohei OhtaniMookie BettsJack Flaherty 
Milwaukee BrewersWilliam ContrerasWilly AdamesFreddy Peralta 
Minnesota TwinsCarlos CorreaRoyce LewisPablo LopezBailey Ober
New York MetsFrancisco LindorPete AlonsoSean Manaea 
New York YankeesAaron JudgeJuan SotoGerrit ColeLuis Gil
Philadelphia PhilliesKyle SchwarberBryce HarperZack WheelerAaron Nola
San Diego PadresManny MachadoJackson MerrillDylan CeaseMichael King
Seattle MarinersJulio RodriguezRandy ArozarenaLogan GilbertBryce Miller

I feel the best about the Astros and Phillies. Not so coincidentally, they each have two pitchers among the top four, facilitating drafting three top players. My Astros-focused team will probably include some Padres or perhaps Diamondbacks, though Arizona needs to make the playoffs first. My Phillies-laden roster will also be composed of Astros and possibly Tigers and Royals.

Deeming rankings useless is an overstatement, but compared to most drafts, they're significantly less useful. The reason is that picks are less a function of ranking and more related to strategy and optimizing roster construction. Even so, a set of rankings based on the Underdog Fantasy scoring will be posted.

As am example of how rankings aren't as applicable as usual, I have completed two drafts, mainly so I am not writing this piece completely blind. Shohei Ohtani, by far, is the highest ranked player on the board. However, mostly due to the piecemeal nature of their pitching, the Dodgers are not favored to win the World Series. The No. 1 pick in my two entries have been Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler, each with the clear intent on stacking Phillies. I mention this not to recommend stacking Phillies, but to illustrate roster construction overshadows rankings. In my first draft, Harper, Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts were the first three picks. Being naive to the player pool and not having thought through 2024 strategies, I made the mistake of drafting Ohtani fourth. Well, I guess we'll see if it was a mistake, but I didn't stack Dodgers. 

Before sharing my rankings, be aware the Underdog Fantasy site enables you to download the default rankings so you can customize and reload to your preference. This makes finding players a bit easier, which is important with a short 30-second timer.

Without further ado, here are my rankings, ordered by projected points per week. Good luck, and if you are in a draft room with ToddZ, be a doll and let him stack who he wants. Thanks.

PlayerPOSTEAMPPW
1Shohei OhtaniOFLos Angeles Dodgers9.53
2Aaron JudgeOFNew York Yankees9.31
3Chris SalePAtlanta8.60
4Tarik SkubalPDetroit Tigers8.43
5Juan SotoOFNew York Yankees8.21
6Bobby WittIFKansas City Royals8.21
7Zack WheelerPPhiladelphia Phillies8.13
8Kyle TuckerOFHouston Astros7.95
9Tyler GlasnowPLos Angeles Dodgers7.86
10Jose RamirezIFCleveland Guardians7.70
11Gunnar HendersonIFBaltimore Orioles7.66
12Cole RagansPKansas City Royals7.46
13Jack FlahertyPLos Angeles Dodgers7.41
14Kyle SchwarberOFPhiladelphia Phillies7.38
15Logan GilbertPSeattle Mariners7.33
16Mookie BettsIFLos Angeles Dodgers7.33
17Framber ValdezPHouston Astros7.32
18Francisco LindorIFNew York Mets7.30
19Ketel MarteIFArizona Diamondbacks7.28
20Yordan AlvarezOFHouston Astros7.17
21Michael KingPSan Diego Padres7.11
22Dylan CeasePSan Diego Padres7.10
23Seth LugoPKansas City Royals7.07
24Bryce HarperIFPhiladelphia Phillies7.03
25Corbin BurnesPBaltimore Orioles6.99
26Marcell OzunaOFAtlanta6.95
27Aaron NolaPPhiladelphia Phillies6.81
28Reynaldo LopezPAtlanta6.79
29Trea TurnerIFPhiladelphia Phillies6.78
30Willy AdamesIFMilwaukee Brewers6.71
31Bailey OberPMinnesota Twins6.69
32William ContrerasIFMilwaukee Brewers6.69
33Freddie FreemanIFLos Angeles Dodgers6.66
34Fernando TatisOFSan Diego Padres6.65
35Carlos CorreaIFMinnesota Twins6.64
36Ronel BlancoPHouston Astros6.64
37Pablo LopezPMinnesota Twins6.63
38Bryce MillerPSeattle Mariners6.63
39Corbin CarrollOFArizona Diamondbacks6.61
40Sean ManaeaPNew York Mets6.60
41Luis CastilloPSeattle Mariners6.55
42Carlos RodonPNew York Yankees6.54
43Anthony SantanderOFBaltimore Orioles6.54
44Max MuncyIFLos Angeles Dodgers6.51
45Teoscar HernandezOFLos Angeles Dodgers6.47
46Tanner BibeePCleveland Guardians6.46
47Max FriedPAtlanta6.46
48Luis GilPNew York Yankees6.44
49Hunter BrownPHouston Astros6.44
50Riley GreeneOFDetroit Tigers6.43
51Ranger SuarezPPhiladelphia Phillies6.42
52Jurickson ProfarOFSan Diego Padres6.41
53George KirbyPSeattle Mariners6.39
54Freddy PeraltaPMilwaukee Brewers6.36
55Gerrit ColePNew York Yankees6.36
56Yusei KikuchiPHouston Astros6.33
57Clarke SchmidtPNew York Yankees6.32
58Manny MachadoIFSan Diego Padres6.29
59Brandon NimmoOFNew York Mets6.29
60Jose AltuveIFHouston Astros6.28
61Christian WalkerIFArizona Diamondbacks6.27
62Yoshinobu YamamotoPLos Angeles Dodgers6.27
63Jazz ChisholmOFNew York Yankees6.26
64Pete AlonsoIFNew York Mets6.24
65Tommy EdmanIFLos Angeles Dodgers6.23
66Michael WachaPKansas City Royals6.23
67Josh NaylorIFCleveland Guardians6.20
68Jordan WestburgIFBaltimore Orioles6.19
69Steven KwanOFCleveland Guardians6.19
70Mark VientosIFNew York Mets6.17
71Zac GallenPArizona Diamondbacks6.16
72Matthew BoydPCleveland Guardians6.15
73Byron BuxtonOFMinnesota Twins6.12
74Cristopher SanchezPPhiladelphia Phillies6.08
75Matt OlsonIFAtlanta6.06
76David PetersonPNew York Mets6.04
77Alec BohmIFPhiladelphia Phillies6.03
78Lane ThomasOFCleveland Guardians5.95
79Jackson ChourioOFMilwaukee Brewers5.94
80Luis SeverinoPNew York Mets5.92
81Charlie MortonPAtlanta5.90
82Julio RodriguezOFSeattle Mariners5.89
83Alex BregmanIFHouston Astros5.88
84Eugenio SuarezIFArizona Diamondbacks5.87
85Brady SingerPKansas City Royals5.84
86Will SmithIFLos Angeles Dodgers5.83
87Jackson MerrillOFSan Diego Padres5.83
88Zach EflinPBaltimore Orioles5.82
89Randy ArozarenaOFSeattle Mariners5.77
90Joe MusgrovePSan Diego Padres5.74
91Brandon PfaadtPArizona Diamondbacks5.74
92Ozzie AlbiesIFAtlanta5.74
93Jorge SolerOFAtlanta5.73
94Bryan WooPSeattle Mariners5.72
95Cal RaleighIFSeattle Mariners5.69
96Spencer ArrighettiPHouston Astros5.68
97Lourdes GurrielOFArizona Diamondbacks5.67
98Yu DarvishPSan Diego Padres5.67
99Salvador PerezIFKansas City Royals5.66
100Tylor MegillPNew York Mets5.66
101Royce LewisIFMinnesota Twins5.63
102Kerry CarpenterOFDetroit Tigers5.63
103Giancarlo StantonOFNew York Yankees5.60
104Michael HarrisOFAtlanta5.59
105Merrill KellyPArizona Diamondbacks5.58
106Joc PedersonOFArizona Diamondbacks5.56
107Dean KremerPBaltimore Orioles5.55
108J.T. RealmutoIFPhiladelphia Phillies5.54
109Tobias MyersPMilwaukee Brewers5.53
110Anthony VolpeIFNew York Yankees5.52
111Jake CronenworthIFSan Diego Padres5.51
112Nick CastellanosOFPhiladelphia Phillies5.51
113Matt WallnerOFMinnesota Twins5.49
114Yainer DiazIFHouston Astros5.48
115Willi CastroIFMinnesota Twins5.43
116Victor RoblesOFSeattle Mariners5.42
117Starling MarteOFNew York Mets5.37
118Adley RutschmanIFBaltimore Orioles5.37
119Jeremy PenaIFHouston Astros5.37
120Brice TurangIFMilwaukee Brewers5.34
121Ha-Seong KimIFSan Diego Padres5.34
122Luis ArraezIFSan Diego Padres5.32
123Rhys HoskinsIFMilwaukee Brewers5.32
124Geraldo PerdomoIFArizona Diamondbacks5.32
125Reese OlsonPDetroit Tigers5.31
126J.D. MartinezOFNew York Mets5.31
127Colton CowserOFBaltimore Orioles5.28
128Gleyber TorresIFNew York Yankees5.27
129Ryne NelsonPArizona Diamondbacks5.27
130Alex CobbPCleveland Guardians5.27
131Ryan MountcastleIFBaltimore Orioles5.24
132Josh BellIFArizona Diamondbacks5.21
133Jose QuintanaPNew York Mets5.19
134Matt WaldronPSan Diego Padres5.19
135Carlos SantanaIFMinnesota Twins5.18
136Maikel GarciaIFKansas City Royals5.16
137Bryson StottIFPhiladelphia Phillies5.16
138Matt VierlingOFDetroit Tigers5.16
139Ryan JeffersIFMinnesota Twins5.13
140Brandon MarshOFPhiladelphia Phillies5.13
141Xander BogaertsIFSan Diego Padres5.12
142Trevor LarnachOFMinnesota Twins5.10
143Grant HolmesPAtlanta5.10
144Andres GimenezIFCleveland Guardians5.09
145J.P. CrawfordIFSeattle Mariners5.08
146Garrett MitchellOFMilwaukee Brewers5.08
147Ben LivelyPCleveland Guardians5.05
148Parker MeadowsOFDetroit Tigers5.04
149Colin ReaPMilwaukee Brewers5.02
150Alec MarshPKansas City Royals5.02
151Landon KnackPLos Angeles Dodgers5.00
152Jasson DominguezOFNew York Yankees5.00
153Jesse WinkerOFNew York Mets5.00
154Spencer TorkelsonIFDetroit Tigers5.00
155Rafael MarchanIFPhiladelphia Phillies4.96
156Jake McCarthyOFArizona Diamondbacks4.94
157Paul BlackburnPNew York Mets4.94
158Michael LorenzenPKansas City Royals4.92
159Cedric MullinsOFBaltimore Orioles4.92
160Frankie MontasPMilwaukee Brewers4.89
161Aaron CivalePMilwaukee Brewers4.89
162Justin TurnerIFSeattle Mariners4.87
163Albert SuarezPBaltimore Orioles4.84
164Tommy PhamOFKansas City Royals4.84
165Joey CantilloPCleveland Guardians4.83
166Andy PagesOFLos Angeles Dodgers4.81
167Dylan MooreIFSeattle Mariners4.80
168Joey OrtizIFMilwaukee Brewers4.77
169Gabriel MorenoIFArizona Diamondbacks4.76
170Alex VerdugoOFNew York Yankees4.76
171Jose IglesiasIFNew York Mets4.76
172Luke RaleyOFSeattle Mariners4.75
173Wenceel PerezOFDetroit Tigers4.72
174Pavin SmithOFArizona Diamondbacks4.71
175Martin PerezPSan Diego Padres4.68
176Blake PerkinsOFMilwaukee Brewers4.66
177Gavin WilliamsPCleveland Guardians4.65
178Keider MonteroPDetroit Tigers4.65
179Austin WellsIFNew York Yankees4.64
180Travis d'ArnaudIFAtlanta4.61
181Michael MasseyIFKansas City Royals4.59
182Jorge PolancoIFSeattle Mariners4.59
183Jose MirandaIFMinnesota Twins4.57
184Marcus StromanPNew York Yankees4.56
185David FryIFCleveland Guardians4.56
186Ryan O'HearnIFBaltimore Orioles4.55
187Jeff McNeilIFNew York Mets4.53
188Eduardo RodriguezPArizona Diamondbacks4.53
189Colt KeithIFDetroit Tigers4.50
190Max KeplerOFMinnesota Twins4.48
191Simeon Woods RichardsonPMinnesota Twins4.47
192Anthony RizzoIFNew York Yankees4.45
193Nelson VelazquezOFKansas City Royals4.44
194Francisco AlvarezIFNew York Mets4.39
195Paul DeJongIFKansas City Royals4.38
196Mitch GarverOFSeattle Mariners4.38
197Miguel RojasIFLos Angeles Dodgers4.37
198Justin VerlanderPHouston Astros4.36
199Angel MartinezOFCleveland Guardians4.35
200Kyle HigashiokaIFSan Diego Padres4.32
201Gavin LuxIFLos Angeles Dodgers4.31
202Hunter RenfroeOFKansas City Royals4.30
203Jhonkensy NoelOFCleveland Guardians4.30
204Matt ManningPDetroit Tigers4.28
205Sal FrelickOFMilwaukee Brewers4.27
206Edmundo SosaIFPhiladelphia Phillies4.25
207Whit MerrifieldOFAtlanta4.25
208James McCannIFBaltimore Orioles4.24
209Jake MeyersOFHouston Astros4.23
210Ramon LaureanoOFAtlanta4.22
211Jorge MateoIFBaltimore Orioles4.20
212Jarred KelenicOFAtlanta4.20
213Jon SingletonIFHouston Astros4.19
214Elias DiazIFSan Diego Padres4.18
215Casey MizePDetroit Tigers4.15
216Emerson HancockPSeattle Mariners4.13
217Harrison BaderOFNew York Mets4.11
218MJ MelendezOFKansas City Royals4.10
219Jake BauersIFMilwaukee Brewers4.08
220Bryce ElderPAtlanta4.08
221Randal GrichukOFArizona Diamondbacks4.08
222Donovan SolanoIFSan Diego Padres4.08
223Orlando ArciaIFAtlanta4.06
224Jason HeywardOFHouston Astros4.06
225Ramon UriasIFBaltimore Orioles4.03
226Joe RossPMilwaukee Brewers4.00
227Kyle IsbelOFKansas City Royals4.00
228Luis CampusanoIFSan Diego Padres3.93
229Sean MurphyIFAtlanta3.92
230Tyler FreemanOFCleveland Guardians3.92
231Mitch HanigerOFSeattle Mariners3.91
232DL HallPMilwaukee Brewers3.89
233Freddy FerminIFKansas City Royals3.88
234Brooks LeeIFMinnesota Twins3.88
235Bligh MadrisIFDetroit Tigers3.88
236Jackson HollidayIFBaltimore Orioles3.86
237Gio UrshelaIFAtlanta3.86
238Victor CaratiniIFHouston Astros3.86
239Walker BuehlerPLos Angeles Dodgers3.84
240Jake RogersIFDetroit Tigers3.84
241Josh RojasIFSeattle Mariners3.81
242David PeraltaOFSan Diego Padres3.80
243Clayton KershawPLos Angeles Dodgers3.77
244Edouard JulienIFMinnesota Twins3.74
245Alex KirilloffOFMinnesota Twins3.73
246Jordan MontgomeryPArizona Diamondbacks3.72
247Oswaldo CabreraIFNew York Yankees3.68
248Heston KjerstadOFBaltimore Orioles3.67
249Alek ThomasOFArizona Diamondbacks3.67
250Bo NaylorIFCleveland Guardians3.64
251Blaze AlexanderIFArizona Diamondbacks3.64
252Brayan RocchioIFCleveland Guardians3.62
253Eloy JimenezOFBaltimore Orioles3.61
254Bryse WilsonPMilwaukee Brewers3.60
255Kyle ManzardoIFCleveland Guardians3.57
256Ben GamelOFHouston Astros3.55
257Will BrennanOFCleveland Guardians3.55
258Randy VasquezPSan Diego Padres3.54
259Mauricio DubonOFHouston Astros3.49
260Luis UriasIFSeattle Mariners3.48
261Kevin NewmanIFArizona Diamondbacks3.45
262Enrique HernandezIFLos Angeles Dodgers3.45
263Austin MartinOFMinnesota Twins3.44
264Austin HaysOFPhiladelphia Phillies3.43
265Trent GrishamOFNew York Yankees3.42
266Christian VazquezIFMinnesota Twins3.38
267Zach McKinstryIFDetroit Tigers3.35
268Louie VarlandPMinnesota Twins3.34
269Dominic CanzoneOFSeattle Mariners3.28
270Chas McCormickOFHouston Astros3.22
271Adam DuvallOFAtlanta3.21
272Dairon BlancoOFKansas City Royals3.14
273Robbie GrossmanOFKansas City Royals3.09
274Andy IbanezIFDetroit Tigers3.04
275Manuel MargotOFMinnesota Twins2.98
276Adam FrazierIFKansas City Royals2.96
277Chris TaylorOFLos Angeles Dodgers2.94
278James OutmanOFLos Angeles Dodgers2.90
279Bobby MillerPLos Angeles Dodgers2.85
280Nestor CortesPNew York Yankees2.82
281Kyle FarmerIFMinnesota Twins2.79
282Drew WatersOFKansas City Royals2.76
283Luisangel AcunaIFNew York Mets2.65
284Garrett HampsonOFKansas City Royals2.04

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Sorare MLB: Upgrades, Holds and Downgrades
Sorare MLB: Upgrades, Holds and Downgrades
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 26
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 26
Mound Musings: The “Kids on Parade” Watch List For 2025
Mound Musings: The “Kids on Parade” Watch List For 2025
MLB Bets Today: MLB Picks for Thursday, September 26
MLB Bets Today: MLB Picks for Thursday, September 26