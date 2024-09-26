The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for the Underdog Fantasy Playoff Contest

This article is part of our The Z Files series.
The fine folks at Underdog Fantasy are running an MLB postseason contest called The Pennant. It's a best ball format with six teams per league and very small rosters. The entry fee is a manageable $10, with a maximum of 150 teams. The carrot is a $10,000 first prize. The official rules are HERE.
The drafts are over in less than an hour. Waiting times are currently just minutes during normal waking hours. The contest closes on Tuesday October 2, in advance of the beginning of the Wild Card Round.
The Pennant consists of three rounds:
- Round 1: Wild Card Round and League Divisional Series
- Round 2: League Championship Series
- Round 3: World Series
Round 1 is composed of six-team leagues. The top team in each league advances to Round 2. There will be 312 teams lumped into the Round 3.
Each team drafts 12 players. The active lineup is as follows:
- 3 Pitchers
- 1 Infielder and 1 Outfielder
- 2 Flex (Infielders or Outfielders)
- 5 Bench
That's it, just seven players comprise an active lineup. Scoring is as follows:
Hitters
- Single: 3 points
- Double: 6 points
- Triple: 8 points
- Home Run: 10 points
- Walk: 3 points
- HBP: 3 points
- RBI: 2 points
- Run: 2 points
- Stolen base: 4 points
Pitchers
- Win: 5 points
- Quality Start 5 points
- Strikeout: 3 points
- Inning Pitched: 3 points
- Earned Run: -3 Points
It should be apparent the contest is designed with multiple entries in mind, each focusing on one or two teams, or
It should be apparent the contest is designed with multiple entries in mind, each focusing on one or two teams, or perhaps three. With a maximum of 150 entries, there is ample opportunity to cover every permutation. This isn't meant to dissuade you from entering. if you land on the World Series entrants, your chances are the same as everyone else with the teams as the focus.
That said, keep in mind that Round 1 encompasses both the Wild Card Round and the Divisional Series. Loading up on players from teams with a bye limit what you can score in Round 1. Even if a wild-card team is eliminated in the Divisional Series, their players accumulated points for the entirety of Round 1.
Last season, a pair of wild-card teams made it all the way to the Fall Classic, so rosters focusing on the Rangers and/or Diamondbacks collected points in every playoff series. If you are committed to a World Series featuring the Yankees or Guardians facing the Phillies or Dodgers, you need to have ample players from a wild-card team contributing sufficient points to allow you to advance to Round 2.
This entails loading up on the club you favor to win the whole thing. You don't necessarily need your seven-man active lineup from this team. You can dedicate one or two spots to the team you expect to face the projected champion. This leaves five spots for players participating in a wild-card series. You don't need to stack from the same team. Instead, select the best players, since at most you'll have five players contributing to the seven-man active roster during the Wild Card Round. This isn't as daunting as it may seem, since the lower-seeded wild-card teams will be stacked the least, availing better options in the draft.
Ideally, choose wild-card players from the opposite league relative to your predicted World Series winner. This serves as a hedge in case the team you expect to lose the World Series doesn't make it.
Roster construction is more straightforward if you expect at least one wild-card club to play in the World Series, and even easier if they're your projected champion. Stack your favorite while filling in with quality players from other teams. The rules require selections from at least two MLB teams, so even if draft flow allowed, you can't draft the entire dozen from the same team.
While it doesn't always manifest in this nature, the entries with the superior trio of pitchers usually fare the best. This often entails drafting a solid starting pitcher from the team you expect to lose the championship since you'll likely be sniped from choosing one of the top three starters on your targeted team. On the other hand, you can usually load up on the lesser batter from your primary team and there are usually surprise performances from this type of player.
Unless you are committed to entering just one or two rosters, it's best to keep your strategy/roster construction fluid and let your draft position and draft flow dictate your approach. If your goal is stacking the Dodgers and you pick fourth, fifth or sixth, Shohei Ohtani will probably be off the board. If another team not drafting Ohtani also wants to focus on the Dodgers, they'll probably select Mookie Betts, so you're starting your stack with Freddie Freeman, which is fine, but not optimal.
By the way, the draft order is determined once six participants confirm an entry. Leagues are formed on a running basis. That is, after six teams enter, the draft begins. The next entries are placed in a queue and once there are six, that draft begins. There is a one-minute lag after the order is determined, and a 30-second timer per pick.
My approach is stacking at least two, and hopefully three of the best players from the targeted team. Ideally, I'll have ample players in the final round to achieve points from all seven active spots. Having bench spots from the involved teams is icing on the cake.
While I don't play anywhere near the maximum 150 entries, I have hit double-digits in past seasons. As such, I go the fluid route with strategy and targeted team(s). Since I am making the decision on the fly, I prepare a table with the top two hitters and one or two pitchers on every playoff team. My current version is the following.
|Team
|Hitter 1
|Hitter 2
|Pitcher 1
|Pitcher 2
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Ketel Marte
|Corbin Carroll
|Zac Gallen
|Atlanta Braves
|Marcell Ozuna
|Matt Olson
|Chris Sale
|Max Fried
|Baltimore Orioles
|Gunnar Henderson
|Anthony Santander
|Corbin Burnes
|Cleveland Guardians
|Jose Ramirez
|Josh Naylor
|Tanner Bibee
|Detroit Tigers
|Riley Greene
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tarik Skubal
|Houston Astros
|Kyle Tucker
|Jose Altuve
|Framber Valdez
|Hunter Brown
|Kansas City Royals
|Bobby Witt
|Salvador Perez
|Cole Ragans
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Shohei Ohtani
|Mookie Betts
|Jack Flaherty
|Milwaukee Brewers
|William Contreras
|Willy Adames
|Freddy Peralta
|Minnesota Twins
|Carlos Correa
|Royce Lewis
|Pablo Lopez
|Bailey Ober
|New York Mets
|Francisco Lindor
|Pete Alonso
|Sean Manaea
|New York Yankees
|Aaron Judge
|Juan Soto
|Gerrit Cole
|Luis Gil
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Kyle Schwarber
|Bryce Harper
|Zack Wheeler
|Aaron Nola
|San Diego Padres
|Manny Machado
|Jackson Merrill
|Dylan Cease
|Michael King
|Seattle Mariners
|Julio Rodriguez
|Randy Arozarena
|Logan Gilbert
|Bryce Miller
I feel the best about the Astros and Phillies. Not so coincidentally, they each have two pitchers among the top four, facilitating drafting three top players. My Astros-focused team will probably include some Padres or perhaps Diamondbacks, though Arizona needs to make the playoffs first. My Phillies-laden roster will also be composed of Astros and possibly Tigers and Royals.
Deeming rankings useless is an overstatement, but compared to most drafts, they're significantly less useful. The reason is that picks are less a function of ranking and more related to strategy and optimizing roster construction. Even so, a set of rankings based on the Underdog Fantasy scoring will be posted.
As am example of how rankings aren't as applicable as usual, I have completed two drafts, mainly so I am not writing this piece completely blind. Shohei Ohtani, by far, is the highest ranked player on the board. However, mostly due to the piecemeal nature of their pitching, the Dodgers are not favored to win the World Series. The No. 1 pick in my two entries have been Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler, each with the clear intent on stacking Phillies. I mention this not to recommend stacking Phillies, but to illustrate roster construction overshadows rankings. In my first draft, Harper, Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts were the first three picks. Being naive to the player pool and not having thought through 2024 strategies, I made the mistake of drafting Ohtani fourth. Well, I guess we'll see if it was a mistake, but I didn't stack Dodgers.
Before sharing my rankings, be aware the Underdog Fantasy site enables you to download the default rankings so you can customize and reload to your preference. This makes finding players a bit easier, which is important with a short 30-second timer.
Without further ado, here are my rankings, ordered by projected points per week. Good luck, and if you are in a draft room with ToddZ, be a doll and let him stack who he wants. Thanks.
|Player
|POS
|TEAM
|PPW
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|OF
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|9.53
|2
|Aaron Judge
|OF
|New York Yankees
|9.31
|3
|Chris Sale
|P
|Atlanta
|8.60
|4
|Tarik Skubal
|P
|Detroit Tigers
|8.43
|5
|Juan Soto
|OF
|New York Yankees
|8.21
|6
|Bobby Witt
|IF
|Kansas City Royals
|8.21
|7
|Zack Wheeler
|P
|Philadelphia Phillies
|8.13
|8
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|Houston Astros
|7.95
|9
|Tyler Glasnow
|P
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|7.86
|10
|Jose Ramirez
|IF
|Cleveland Guardians
|7.70
|11
|Gunnar Henderson
|IF
|Baltimore Orioles
|7.66
|12
|Cole Ragans
|P
|Kansas City Royals
|7.46
|13
|Jack Flaherty
|P
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|7.41
|14
|Kyle Schwarber
|OF
|Philadelphia Phillies
|7.38
|15
|Logan Gilbert
|P
|Seattle Mariners
|7.33
|16
|Mookie Betts
|IF
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|7.33
|17
|Framber Valdez
|P
|Houston Astros
|7.32
|18
|Francisco Lindor
|IF
|New York Mets
|7.30
|19
|Ketel Marte
|IF
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|7.28
|20
|Yordan Alvarez
|OF
|Houston Astros
|7.17
|21
|Michael King
|P
|San Diego Padres
|7.11
|22
|Dylan Cease
|P
|San Diego Padres
|7.10
|23
|Seth Lugo
|P
|Kansas City Royals
|7.07
|24
|Bryce Harper
|IF
|Philadelphia Phillies
|7.03
|25
|Corbin Burnes
|P
|Baltimore Orioles
|6.99
|26
|Marcell Ozuna
|OF
|Atlanta
|6.95
|27
|Aaron Nola
|P
|Philadelphia Phillies
|6.81
|28
|Reynaldo Lopez
|P
|Atlanta
|6.79
|29
|Trea Turner
|IF
|Philadelphia Phillies
|6.78
|30
|Willy Adames
|IF
|Milwaukee Brewers
|6.71
|31
|Bailey Ober
|P
|Minnesota Twins
|6.69
|32
|William Contreras
|IF
|Milwaukee Brewers
|6.69
|33
|Freddie Freeman
|IF
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|6.66
|34
|Fernando Tatis
|OF
|San Diego Padres
|6.65
|35
|Carlos Correa
|IF
|Minnesota Twins
|6.64
|36
|Ronel Blanco
|P
|Houston Astros
|6.64
|37
|Pablo Lopez
|P
|Minnesota Twins
|6.63
|38
|Bryce Miller
|P
|Seattle Mariners
|6.63
|39
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|6.61
|40
|Sean Manaea
|P
|New York Mets
|6.60
|41
|Luis Castillo
|P
|Seattle Mariners
|6.55
|42
|Carlos Rodon
|P
|New York Yankees
|6.54
|43
|Anthony Santander
|OF
|Baltimore Orioles
|6.54
|44
|Max Muncy
|IF
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|6.51
|45
|Teoscar Hernandez
|OF
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|6.47
|46
|Tanner Bibee
|P
|Cleveland Guardians
|6.46
|47
|Max Fried
|P
|Atlanta
|6.46
|48
|Luis Gil
|P
|New York Yankees
|6.44
|49
|Hunter Brown
|P
|Houston Astros
|6.44
|50
|Riley Greene
|OF
|Detroit Tigers
|6.43
|51
|Ranger Suarez
|P
|Philadelphia Phillies
|6.42
|52
|Jurickson Profar
|OF
|San Diego Padres
|6.41
|53
|George Kirby
|P
|Seattle Mariners
|6.39
|54
|Freddy Peralta
|P
|Milwaukee Brewers
|6.36
|55
|Gerrit Cole
|P
|New York Yankees
|6.36
|56
|Yusei Kikuchi
|P
|Houston Astros
|6.33
|57
|Clarke Schmidt
|P
|New York Yankees
|6.32
|58
|Manny Machado
|IF
|San Diego Padres
|6.29
|59
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|New York Mets
|6.29
|60
|Jose Altuve
|IF
|Houston Astros
|6.28
|61
|Christian Walker
|IF
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|6.27
|62
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|P
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|6.27
|63
|Jazz Chisholm
|OF
|New York Yankees
|6.26
|64
|Pete Alonso
|IF
|New York Mets
|6.24
|65
|Tommy Edman
|IF
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|6.23
|66
|Michael Wacha
|P
|Kansas City Royals
|6.23
|67
|Josh Naylor
|IF
|Cleveland Guardians
|6.20
|68
|Jordan Westburg
|IF
|Baltimore Orioles
|6.19
|69
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|Cleveland Guardians
|6.19
|70
|Mark Vientos
|IF
|New York Mets
|6.17
|71
|Zac Gallen
|P
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|6.16
|72
|Matthew Boyd
|P
|Cleveland Guardians
|6.15
|73
|Byron Buxton
|OF
|Minnesota Twins
|6.12
|74
|Cristopher Sanchez
|P
|Philadelphia Phillies
|6.08
|75
|Matt Olson
|IF
|Atlanta
|6.06
|76
|David Peterson
|P
|New York Mets
|6.04
|77
|Alec Bohm
|IF
|Philadelphia Phillies
|6.03
|78
|Lane Thomas
|OF
|Cleveland Guardians
|5.95
|79
|Jackson Chourio
|OF
|Milwaukee Brewers
|5.94
|80
|Luis Severino
|P
|New York Mets
|5.92
|81
|Charlie Morton
|P
|Atlanta
|5.90
|82
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|Seattle Mariners
|5.89
|83
|Alex Bregman
|IF
|Houston Astros
|5.88
|84
|Eugenio Suarez
|IF
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|5.87
|85
|Brady Singer
|P
|Kansas City Royals
|5.84
|86
|Will Smith
|IF
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|5.83
|87
|Jackson Merrill
|OF
|San Diego Padres
|5.83
|88
|Zach Eflin
|P
|Baltimore Orioles
|5.82
|89
|Randy Arozarena
|OF
|Seattle Mariners
|5.77
|90
|Joe Musgrove
|P
|San Diego Padres
|5.74
|91
|Brandon Pfaadt
|P
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|5.74
|92
|Ozzie Albies
|IF
|Atlanta
|5.74
|93
|Jorge Soler
|OF
|Atlanta
|5.73
|94
|Bryan Woo
|P
|Seattle Mariners
|5.72
|95
|Cal Raleigh
|IF
|Seattle Mariners
|5.69
|96
|Spencer Arrighetti
|P
|Houston Astros
|5.68
|97
|Lourdes Gurriel
|OF
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|5.67
|98
|Yu Darvish
|P
|San Diego Padres
|5.67
|99
|Salvador Perez
|IF
|Kansas City Royals
|5.66
|100
|Tylor Megill
|P
|New York Mets
|5.66
|101
|Royce Lewis
|IF
|Minnesota Twins
|5.63
|102
|Kerry Carpenter
|OF
|Detroit Tigers
|5.63
|103
|Giancarlo Stanton
|OF
|New York Yankees
|5.60
|104
|Michael Harris
|OF
|Atlanta
|5.59
|105
|Merrill Kelly
|P
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|5.58
|106
|Joc Pederson
|OF
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|5.56
|107
|Dean Kremer
|P
|Baltimore Orioles
|5.55
|108
|J.T. Realmuto
|IF
|Philadelphia Phillies
|5.54
|109
|Tobias Myers
|P
|Milwaukee Brewers
|5.53
|110
|Anthony Volpe
|IF
|New York Yankees
|5.52
|111
|Jake Cronenworth
|IF
|San Diego Padres
|5.51
|112
|Nick Castellanos
|OF
|Philadelphia Phillies
|5.51
|113
|Matt Wallner
|OF
|Minnesota Twins
|5.49
|114
|Yainer Diaz
|IF
|Houston Astros
|5.48
|115
|Willi Castro
|IF
|Minnesota Twins
|5.43
|116
|Victor Robles
|OF
|Seattle Mariners
|5.42
|117
|Starling Marte
|OF
|New York Mets
|5.37
|118
|Adley Rutschman
|IF
|Baltimore Orioles
|5.37
|119
|Jeremy Pena
|IF
|Houston Astros
|5.37
|120
|Brice Turang
|IF
|Milwaukee Brewers
|5.34
|121
|Ha-Seong Kim
|IF
|San Diego Padres
|5.34
|122
|Luis Arraez
|IF
|San Diego Padres
|5.32
|123
|Rhys Hoskins
|IF
|Milwaukee Brewers
|5.32
|124
|Geraldo Perdomo
|IF
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|5.32
|125
|Reese Olson
|P
|Detroit Tigers
|5.31
|126
|J.D. Martinez
|OF
|New York Mets
|5.31
|127
|Colton Cowser
|OF
|Baltimore Orioles
|5.28
|128
|Gleyber Torres
|IF
|New York Yankees
|5.27
|129
|Ryne Nelson
|P
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|5.27
|130
|Alex Cobb
|P
|Cleveland Guardians
|5.27
|131
|Ryan Mountcastle
|IF
|Baltimore Orioles
|5.24
|132
|Josh Bell
|IF
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|5.21
|133
|Jose Quintana
|P
|New York Mets
|5.19
|134
|Matt Waldron
|P
|San Diego Padres
|5.19
|135
|Carlos Santana
|IF
|Minnesota Twins
|5.18
|136
|Maikel Garcia
|IF
|Kansas City Royals
|5.16
|137
|Bryson Stott
|IF
|Philadelphia Phillies
|5.16
|138
|Matt Vierling
|OF
|Detroit Tigers
|5.16
|139
|Ryan Jeffers
|IF
|Minnesota Twins
|5.13
|140
|Brandon Marsh
|OF
|Philadelphia Phillies
|5.13
|141
|Xander Bogaerts
|IF
|San Diego Padres
|5.12
|142
|Trevor Larnach
|OF
|Minnesota Twins
|5.10
|143
|Grant Holmes
|P
|Atlanta
|5.10
|144
|Andres Gimenez
|IF
|Cleveland Guardians
|5.09
|145
|J.P. Crawford
|IF
|Seattle Mariners
|5.08
|146
|Garrett Mitchell
|OF
|Milwaukee Brewers
|5.08
|147
|Ben Lively
|P
|Cleveland Guardians
|5.05
|148
|Parker Meadows
|OF
|Detroit Tigers
|5.04
|149
|Colin Rea
|P
|Milwaukee Brewers
|5.02
|150
|Alec Marsh
|P
|Kansas City Royals
|5.02
|151
|Landon Knack
|P
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|5.00
|152
|Jasson Dominguez
|OF
|New York Yankees
|5.00
|153
|Jesse Winker
|OF
|New York Mets
|5.00
|154
|Spencer Torkelson
|IF
|Detroit Tigers
|5.00
|155
|Rafael Marchan
|IF
|Philadelphia Phillies
|4.96
|156
|Jake McCarthy
|OF
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|4.94
|157
|Paul Blackburn
|P
|New York Mets
|4.94
|158
|Michael Lorenzen
|P
|Kansas City Royals
|4.92
|159
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|Baltimore Orioles
|4.92
|160
|Frankie Montas
|P
|Milwaukee Brewers
|4.89
|161
|Aaron Civale
|P
|Milwaukee Brewers
|4.89
|162
|Justin Turner
|IF
|Seattle Mariners
|4.87
|163
|Albert Suarez
|P
|Baltimore Orioles
|4.84
|164
|Tommy Pham
|OF
|Kansas City Royals
|4.84
|165
|Joey Cantillo
|P
|Cleveland Guardians
|4.83
|166
|Andy Pages
|OF
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|4.81
|167
|Dylan Moore
|IF
|Seattle Mariners
|4.80
|168
|Joey Ortiz
|IF
|Milwaukee Brewers
|4.77
|169
|Gabriel Moreno
|IF
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|4.76
|170
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|New York Yankees
|4.76
|171
|Jose Iglesias
|IF
|New York Mets
|4.76
|172
|Luke Raley
|OF
|Seattle Mariners
|4.75
|173
|Wenceel Perez
|OF
|Detroit Tigers
|4.72
|174
|Pavin Smith
|OF
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|4.71
|175
|Martin Perez
|P
|San Diego Padres
|4.68
|176
|Blake Perkins
|OF
|Milwaukee Brewers
|4.66
|177
|Gavin Williams
|P
|Cleveland Guardians
|4.65
|178
|Keider Montero
|P
|Detroit Tigers
|4.65
|179
|Austin Wells
|IF
|New York Yankees
|4.64
|180
|Travis d'Arnaud
|IF
|Atlanta
|4.61
|181
|Michael Massey
|IF
|Kansas City Royals
|4.59
|182
|Jorge Polanco
|IF
|Seattle Mariners
|4.59
|183
|Jose Miranda
|IF
|Minnesota Twins
|4.57
|184
|Marcus Stroman
|P
|New York Yankees
|4.56
|185
|David Fry
|IF
|Cleveland Guardians
|4.56
|186
|Ryan O'Hearn
|IF
|Baltimore Orioles
|4.55
|187
|Jeff McNeil
|IF
|New York Mets
|4.53
|188
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|P
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|4.53
|189
|Colt Keith
|IF
|Detroit Tigers
|4.50
|190
|Max Kepler
|OF
|Minnesota Twins
|4.48
|191
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|P
|Minnesota Twins
|4.47
|192
|Anthony Rizzo
|IF
|New York Yankees
|4.45
|193
|Nelson Velazquez
|OF
|Kansas City Royals
|4.44
|194
|Francisco Alvarez
|IF
|New York Mets
|4.39
|195
|Paul DeJong
|IF
|Kansas City Royals
|4.38
|196
|Mitch Garver
|OF
|Seattle Mariners
|4.38
|197
|Miguel Rojas
|IF
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|4.37
|198
|Justin Verlander
|P
|Houston Astros
|4.36
|199
|Angel Martinez
|OF
|Cleveland Guardians
|4.35
|200
|Kyle Higashioka
|IF
|San Diego Padres
|4.32
|201
|Gavin Lux
|IF
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|4.31
|202
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|Kansas City Royals
|4.30
|203
|Jhonkensy Noel
|OF
|Cleveland Guardians
|4.30
|204
|Matt Manning
|P
|Detroit Tigers
|4.28
|205
|Sal Frelick
|OF
|Milwaukee Brewers
|4.27
|206
|Edmundo Sosa
|IF
|Philadelphia Phillies
|4.25
|207
|Whit Merrifield
|OF
|Atlanta
|4.25
|208
|James McCann
|IF
|Baltimore Orioles
|4.24
|209
|Jake Meyers
|OF
|Houston Astros
|4.23
|210
|Ramon Laureano
|OF
|Atlanta
|4.22
|211
|Jorge Mateo
|IF
|Baltimore Orioles
|4.20
|212
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|Atlanta
|4.20
|213
|Jon Singleton
|IF
|Houston Astros
|4.19
|214
|Elias Diaz
|IF
|San Diego Padres
|4.18
|215
|Casey Mize
|P
|Detroit Tigers
|4.15
|216
|Emerson Hancock
|P
|Seattle Mariners
|4.13
|217
|Harrison Bader
|OF
|New York Mets
|4.11
|218
|MJ Melendez
|OF
|Kansas City Royals
|4.10
|219
|Jake Bauers
|IF
|Milwaukee Brewers
|4.08
|220
|Bryce Elder
|P
|Atlanta
|4.08
|221
|Randal Grichuk
|OF
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|4.08
|222
|Donovan Solano
|IF
|San Diego Padres
|4.08
|223
|Orlando Arcia
|IF
|Atlanta
|4.06
|224
|Jason Heyward
|OF
|Houston Astros
|4.06
|225
|Ramon Urias
|IF
|Baltimore Orioles
|4.03
|226
|Joe Ross
|P
|Milwaukee Brewers
|4.00
|227
|Kyle Isbel
|OF
|Kansas City Royals
|4.00
|228
|Luis Campusano
|IF
|San Diego Padres
|3.93
|229
|Sean Murphy
|IF
|Atlanta
|3.92
|230
|Tyler Freeman
|OF
|Cleveland Guardians
|3.92
|231
|Mitch Haniger
|OF
|Seattle Mariners
|3.91
|232
|DL Hall
|P
|Milwaukee Brewers
|3.89
|233
|Freddy Fermin
|IF
|Kansas City Royals
|3.88
|234
|Brooks Lee
|IF
|Minnesota Twins
|3.88
|235
|Bligh Madris
|IF
|Detroit Tigers
|3.88
|236
|Jackson Holliday
|IF
|Baltimore Orioles
|3.86
|237
|Gio Urshela
|IF
|Atlanta
|3.86
|238
|Victor Caratini
|IF
|Houston Astros
|3.86
|239
|Walker Buehler
|P
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|3.84
|240
|Jake Rogers
|IF
|Detroit Tigers
|3.84
|241
|Josh Rojas
|IF
|Seattle Mariners
|3.81
|242
|David Peralta
|OF
|San Diego Padres
|3.80
|243
|Clayton Kershaw
|P
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|3.77
|244
|Edouard Julien
|IF
|Minnesota Twins
|3.74
|245
|Alex Kirilloff
|OF
|Minnesota Twins
|3.73
|246
|Jordan Montgomery
|P
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|3.72
|247
|Oswaldo Cabrera
|IF
|New York Yankees
|3.68
|248
|Heston Kjerstad
|OF
|Baltimore Orioles
|3.67
|249
|Alek Thomas
|OF
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|3.67
|250
|Bo Naylor
|IF
|Cleveland Guardians
|3.64
|251
|Blaze Alexander
|IF
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|3.64
|252
|Brayan Rocchio
|IF
|Cleveland Guardians
|3.62
|253
|Eloy Jimenez
|OF
|Baltimore Orioles
|3.61
|254
|Bryse Wilson
|P
|Milwaukee Brewers
|3.60
|255
|Kyle Manzardo
|IF
|Cleveland Guardians
|3.57
|256
|Ben Gamel
|OF
|Houston Astros
|3.55
|257
|Will Brennan
|OF
|Cleveland Guardians
|3.55
|258
|Randy Vasquez
|P
|San Diego Padres
|3.54
|259
|Mauricio Dubon
|OF
|Houston Astros
|3.49
|260
|Luis Urias
|IF
|Seattle Mariners
|3.48
|261
|Kevin Newman
|IF
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|3.45
|262
|Enrique Hernandez
|IF
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|3.45
|263
|Austin Martin
|OF
|Minnesota Twins
|3.44
|264
|Austin Hays
|OF
|Philadelphia Phillies
|3.43
|265
|Trent Grisham
|OF
|New York Yankees
|3.42
|266
|Christian Vazquez
|IF
|Minnesota Twins
|3.38
|267
|Zach McKinstry
|IF
|Detroit Tigers
|3.35
|268
|Louie Varland
|P
|Minnesota Twins
|3.34
|269
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|Seattle Mariners
|3.28
|270
|Chas McCormick
|OF
|Houston Astros
|3.22
|271
|Adam Duvall
|OF
|Atlanta
|3.21
|272
|Dairon Blanco
|OF
|Kansas City Royals
|3.14
|273
|Robbie Grossman
|OF
|Kansas City Royals
|3.09
|274
|Andy Ibanez
|IF
|Detroit Tigers
|3.04
|275
|Manuel Margot
|OF
|Minnesota Twins
|2.98
|276
|Adam Frazier
|IF
|Kansas City Royals
|2.96
|277
|Chris Taylor
|OF
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|2.94
|278
|James Outman
|OF
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|2.90
|279
|Bobby Miller
|P
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|2.85
|280
|Nestor Cortes
|P
|New York Yankees
|2.82
|281
|Kyle Farmer
|IF
|Minnesota Twins
|2.79
|282
|Drew Waters
|OF
|Kansas City Royals
|2.76
|283
|Luisangel Acuna
|IF
|New York Mets
|2.65
|284
|Garrett Hampson
|OF
|Kansas City Royals
|2.04