Ben Joyce News: Velocity down Tuesday

Joyce was charged with a blown save against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits while retiring just one batter.

Joyce entered the contest in the seventh inning with the Angels ahead 2-0, and by the team he departed the Rays had taken a one-run lead. Joyce served up a Junior Caminero solo homer on his third pitch, then gave up three more hits -- a single, a double and a triple -- to the next three batters, resulting in two more runs, before finally notching his first out. Notably, Joyce's sinker averaged just 93.5 mph in the outing, while his four-seamer averaged 99.3 mph -- both falling a couple ticks below his season average coming into Tuesday. There's been no indication that the flamethrowing righty is dealing with any sort of injury, but the velocity is worth keeping an eye on in Joyce's next outing.