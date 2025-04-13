Fantasy Baseball
Ben Lively News: Coughs up four runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Lively (0-2) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against Kansas City.

Lively turned in three scoreless frames before Salvador Perez knocked a two-run homer in the fourth inning. The Royals plated two more on Maikel Garcia's double in the fifth. Lively forced 12 swinging strikes on 93 total pitches in his longest start of the season. His ERA rose to 4.87 with a 16:7 K:BB through 20.1 innings. Lively is lined up to start in Pittsburgh next weekend.

